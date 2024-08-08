Brutal: Olympic American Diver Gets 0.0 Score After Nightmare Accident

A disastrous dive cost an American dearly in Paris during Olympic competition.

Alison Gibson’s feet collided with the diving board in the preliminary round of the women’s 3-meter dive, netting her a score of 0.0 and essentially dooming her hopes of a medal in the Summer Games, according to the New York Post.

But Gibson’s determination still shone through.

The 25-year-old, making her second Olympics appearance, flipped twice after launching from the board before her feet struck in a painful contact.

American Alison Gibson hit her feet … and got 28th place. Ouch, that must hurt inside. Poor gal pic.twitter.com/SwZHuZ4pgD — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 8, 2024

“I definitely was in pain,” she told Reuters.

Still, she didn’t let the pain — or the crushing score — keep her from finishing the competition.

“But one thing that I say is I hope that anyone who is watching just was able to see what it looks like to get up and keep going even when things don’t go the way you want them to. It’s about the fight.”

After that beginning, Gibson didn’t score well enough to advance to the semifinals — and had to know she wouldn’t — but she kept going anyway.

“Obviously, today didn’t go the way I wanted it to. But I think you can learn and grow from every experience, and I truly hope that the next generation of athletes recognize that even in the worst moments you can keep fighting, you can walk courageously.”

Olympics watchers noticed — and applauded.

Gibson “handled the situation like a champion,” the Outkick X account noted.

American diver Alison Gibson had a nightmare day at the Olympics that included an opening dive that scored a 0.0, however, she handled the situation like a champion. Read: https://t.co/nfbKRAqij6 pic.twitter.com/qZ853WcVlI — OutKick (@Outkick) August 8, 2024

Another user called it “true Olympic spirit.”

US diver, Alison Gibson showed true Olympic spirit. After hurting her feet on the first dive, she went on to complete her other dives. “I definitely was in pain,” the Texas native continued. “But one thing that I say is I hope that anyone who is watching just was able to see… pic.twitter.com/etPJiWdYY0 — Kerri Gray (@kerrikgray) August 8, 2024

Any Olympic Games are going to have their downsides — and the Paris event is no different, with controversy from its opening ceremonies on. But the Games also represent higher aspirations.

Gibson represented the U.S. in the Tokyo Games in 2021, Reuters reported; she fared badly then, too, coming in last place in the 3-meter springboard.

She considered retiring from the sport, but didn’t, partly because of a child she is sponsoring at a school in Kenya through the charity Missions of Hope International.

“I decided I didn’t just want to come back for diving, but I wanted to have an impact beyond myself,” she said, according to Reuters.

“My mission is for every single child at that school to be sponsored by the end of the Olympics. I really hope that the courage I showed today has a positive impact on those around me.”

