Share
News
Sports

Brutal: Olympic American Diver Gets 0.0 Score After Nightmare Accident

 By Joe Saunders  August 8, 2024 at 4:25pm
Share

A disastrous dive cost an American dearly in Paris during Olympic competition.

Alison Gibson’s feet collided with the diving board in the preliminary round of the women’s 3-meter dive, netting her a score of 0.0 and essentially dooming her hopes of a medal in the Summer Games, according to the New York Post.

But Gibson’s determination still shone through.

The 25-year-old, making her second Olympics appearance, flipped twice after launching from the board before her feet struck in a painful contact.

Trending:
Prominent CNN Reporter Suddenly Quits Network

“I definitely was in pain,” she told Reuters.

Still, she didn’t let the pain — or the crushing score — keep her from finishing the competition.

“But one thing that I say is I hope that anyone who is watching just was able to see what it looks like to get up and keep going even when things don’t go the way you want them to. It’s about the fight.”

Are you watching the Olympics?

After that beginning, Gibson didn’t score well enough to advance to the semifinals — and had to know she wouldn’t — but she kept going anyway.

“Obviously, today didn’t go the way I wanted it to. But I think you can learn and grow from every experience, and I truly hope that the next generation of athletes recognize that even in the worst moments you can keep fighting, you can walk courageously.”

Olympics watchers noticed — and applauded.

Gibson “handled the situation like a champion,” the Outkick X account noted.

Related:
Olympic Sprinter Noah Lyles Collapses, Put in a Wheelchair After Medal-Winning Performance

Another user called it “true Olympic spirit.”

Any Olympic Games are going to have their downsides — and the Paris event is no different, with controversy from its opening ceremonies on. But the Games also represent higher aspirations.

Gibson represented the U.S. in the Tokyo Games in 2021, Reuters reported; she fared badly then, too, coming in last place in the 3-meter springboard.

She considered retiring from the sport, but didn’t, partly because of a child she is sponsoring at a school in Kenya through the charity Missions of Hope International.

“I decided I didn’t just want to come back for diving, but I wanted to have an impact beyond myself,” she said, according to Reuters.

“My mission is for every single child at that school to be sponsored by the end of the Olympics. I really hope that the courage I showed today has a positive impact on those around me.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Brutal: Olympic American Diver Gets 0.0 Score After Nightmare Accident
Next Trump Assassination Attempt? TX Woman with Gun Arrested in DC, Trump Listed as Victim on Police Report
NY Dad Searches for His Daughters After They Don't Text Back, Then Makes Heartbreaking Discovery
Ex-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Was Furious When She Didn't Get Her Way in White House Cocaine Investigation: Report
Multiple Americans Injured in Attack on Military Base
See more...

Conversation