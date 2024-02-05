Former Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from professional football on Friday.

The popular player announced on his Instagram page that he would be moving on after nine seasons in the NFL.

“With any chapter in the book of life, there is always an ending,” Jensen said in his post. “The NFL chapter of my life is coming to a close. As this chapter closes and I reflect on every aspect of my career, it makes me proud. In the hard times and the good, there is always something special to learn.”

“Retiring from the game you have loved from a very young age is always hard. I am excited for this next chapter and the new opportunities and challenges it will bring,” the 32-year-old center said.

In response to the news, the Tampa Bay Bucs posted a congratulatory message to Jensen, saying, “You mean more to Tampa Bay than you know. Go enjoy retirement!”

He had a full professional career in his 10 seasons, winning the 2020 Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and making the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Jensen was born in Rangely, Colorado, and played in college at Division II Colorado State University, Pueblo.

The Baltimore Ravens selected him in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft, and he played four seasons with the team before leaving in free agency.

Jensen signed a four-year, $42 million deal to play for Tampa Bay in 2018. He started in Super Bowl LV, in which Tom Brady and the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

He suffered a significant knee injury during training camp before the 2022 season, which included tearing his ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus and fracturing his tibial head and cartilage, according to ESPN.

Jensen missed all of the regular season but was able to take the field in Tampa Bay’s NFC wild-card matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in January 2023.

That would be his last NFL game. When the injury continued to cause him problems last summer, Jensen was placed on injured reserve and forced to sit on the sidelines for the 2023 season.

Ride off into the sunset Big Red, Enjoy Brother ❤️ @sinjen66 pic.twitter.com/s1nhaxW9E5 — Tristan Wirfs (@TristanWirfs78) February 2, 2024

In his retirement announcement, he thanked his wife, kids, friends and family for their “unwavering support.”

