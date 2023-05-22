Bud Light Becomes Global Laughingstock - Foreign Reporter Puts Woke Brands in Her Country on Notice

Bud Light angered its core customer base in April when it parented up with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney and thus attempted to validate his claims of “womanhood.”

The business blunder has resulted in an organic boycott felt as far away as Australia, where Sky News host Rita Panahi cited the saga as a warning to her own country’s corporations.

Panahi theorized conservatives in her country could make their voices heard in ways that make those who attempt to propagate leftist causes pay for it if they only follow the great American roadmap.

In the case of Normal People v. Bud Light, Americans on the right have spoken loudly and clearly.

Conservatives have protested toxic so-called progressivism by choosing to remain peacefully committed to not giving hard-earned dollars to a company that mocks them.

Unlike when the left is outraged by something, no buildings have been set on fire, no police officers have been shot and not a single brick has been thrown.

On a Sky News broadcast last week, Panahi cited the boycott as the successful roadmap against divisive corporate activism.

“By now, you would have heard about what has happened to Bud Light, the beer brand that has learned the hard way that the adage ‘go woke, go broke’ isn’t just a cute line, but can become a brutal economic reality,” she said.

The Aussie said her country’s businesses should take notice.

“Bud Light was once the dominant market leader in the U.S.,” Panahi said. “It’s had a horror six weeks after indulging in some reckless corporate virtue signaling.”

“The company thought it could push LGBTQI activism masquerading as diversity and inclusion,” she said, “which would endear it to the left and increase its brand’s appeal in new markets.

“But what actually happened was devastating repetitional damage coupled with plummeting sales and market value. Within weeks, the parent company had lost $7.4 billion — that’s with a B — billion in value as beer drinkers boycotted the brand en masse.”

Panahi said for years major companies and sports teams have operated on the belief that they are immune from a backlash to their acts of virtue-signaling.

She noted that has not happened this time around with Bud Light.







Anheuser-Busch InBev has been the target for seven full weeks, and the boycott doesn’t show any signs of letting up.

Panahi concluded, “Bud Light’s woes should serve as a warning to Australian corporates who think their political activism … will not lead to a consumer backlash. Insulting or even just annoying a significant portion of your market is a foolhardy exercise indeed.”

It’s easy to forget, as Americans, that the rest of the world is always watching.

In this case, people as far away as Australia witnessed how a once-iconic American brand (now owned by a Belgian conglomerate) went bust overnight. Bud Light is now and might forever be nothing but a punchline to millions of Americans.

Perhaps the Aussies will take notice, as Panahi suggested they should.

But for those of us in this hemisphere, we can only hope that corporate activists look at what the conservative movement has done to America’s best-selling beer.

“Woke” corporate activists now have every reason to fear the wrath of the fed-up, working-class consumer.

We have held the power all along. But now, everyone knows it.

