Conservative radio talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, right, speaks to supporters before hosting a protest caravan on the Las Vegas Strip to demand the reopening of the Nevada economy, hit hard by coronavirus-related closures, on April 24, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Conservative radio talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, right, speaks to supporters before hosting a protest caravan on the Las Vegas Strip to demand the reopening of the Nevada economy, hit hard by coronavirus-related closures, on April 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Sick of Giving Your Money to Libs? New Book Lists Conservative Alternatives to Almost Every Liberal Company Out There

 By Randy DeSoto  March 28, 2023 at 5:34pm
Conservative radio talk show host Wayne Allyn Root and business consultant Nicky Billou just released “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book,” which names companies and media personalities Americans who love their country should support.

“We are living in perilous times. The forces of darkness have successfully marched through many of the great institutions of American life and are in the process of doing their damnedest to extinguish freedom in America,” the two authors write in the introduction to their book, which is a sequel to 2021’s, “The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book.”

“Until recently, they had not turned their sights on corporate America. But in the past ten years, the Left has gone on offense against big business, threatening them with cancellation unless they toed the woke line,” according to Root and Billou.

The point of these two books taken together is to “DEFUND the weak, feckless, cowardly companies that are embracing woke-ism, and at the same time, FUND the companies that are embracing patriotism and American exceptionalism,” Root and Billou write.

The “BUY-cott Book” list is 123 names long and includes The Trump Organization right at the top, along with MyPillow, GreatPatriotStore.com, In-N-Out hamburger chain, Chick-Fil-A, Hobby Lobby, and Bass Pro Shops.

Other companies that may not be as closely associated with conservative causes but are nonetheless supportive include Interstate Batteries, L.L. Bean, Kohler, Outback Steakhouse, Russel Stover Chocolates, Omni Hotels, Ace Hardware, BF Goodrich, Domino’s, Urban Outfitters, Patriot Mobile, Anheuser-Busch, Publix, FedEx Corporation, Home Depot, and Bob Evans Farms, among many others.

Some of the media personalities Root and Billou give their stamp of approval in the “BUY-cott Book” are Joe Rogan, Dan Bongino, Mark Levin, Steve Bannon, Glenn Beck, Clay Travis, Steven Crowder, Matt Walsh, Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, and Greg Gutfeld.

“Conservatives have a real opportunity to vote with our wallets! Let’s make every dollar count and get right to it!” Root and Billou exhort.

The authors used six categories to rate whether companies are worthy of conservatives’ support.

They included political involvement, evaluating, “Do they stick to business, or are they virtue signaling and supporting leftist causes?”

Another category is political donations made by the companies.

Other categories are workplace culture, marketing messaging, hiring practices and companies’ commitment to freedom in society.

“The media derisively calls us ‘far-right,'” write Root and Billou regarding conservative values. “We know exactly what that means — ‘so far, we’ve always been right!'”

“By the way, there is nothing ‘far-right’ about our views. On every issue we believe in, polls show we are in the ‘Silent Majority.’ Most Americans are either ‘center-right’ or so-called ‘far-right,'” they add.

Root and Billou conclude: “There is no reason whatsoever for you to give your money to companies that hate America, or who are too scared to stand up to the woke bullies. There is every reason for you to give your money to companies that love America and are proud to stand up for her and what she stands for.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




