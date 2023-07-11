Bud Light lost its spot as America’s best-selling beer last month following a months-long and organic boycott of the brand after it decided to partner with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

In spite of a patronizing ad campaign to court middle-American voters, the brand was unable to mount a comeback.

The Mexican-made brand Modelo Especial, which is distributed in the U.S. by Constellation Brands, has now spent two months as the true king of beers.

CNN Business reported that during the four weeks ending July 1, Modelo captured a U.S. market share of 8.7 percent among hundreds of brands.

Bud Light, meanwhile, faltered to 7 percent as the hits keep on coming.

Per the report, Bud Light’s pre-Independence Day sales were also down 28.5 percent this year when compared to last year.

Modelo sales were up 8.5 percent nationally during the same time frame.

For two straight months, an iconic brand has placed second to a Mexican beer as time has so far proven that AB InBev’s decision to join the culture war on the side of the left was a colossal miscalculation.

Somehow, pandering and insulting ads such as these have been unable to cool the ire of once-loyal Bud Light drinkers who walked away after seeing the brand insult them and pretend that women are as simplistic as makeup and effeminate behavior:

Bud Light really wants its conservatives back.

Not only has the brand lost customers it spent decades courting, but its relationship with LGBT beer drinkers proved short-lived.

Mulvaney has been among those to criticize the brewer.

The brand also had its coveted Human Rights Campaign “woke” credit score threatened in May after the far-left group said it was displeased the Bud Light’s response to the backlash of making Mulvaney — a man in a dress — a partner.

Anheuser-Busch’s Corporate Equality Index score — which was a perfect 100 — was suspended in May, meaning the Mulvaney saga was all for nothing.

Bud Light has since reportedly dropped the marketing geniuses who thought making a “trans woman” the face of a beer for blue-collar people, most of them men, was a good idea.

The company refuses to apologize for the business blunder and is hemorrhaging cash while Bud Light has simultaneously become a punch line.

At least there are plenty of cases of beer sitting around unsold that management can use to numb the pain.

Perhaps Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth will toss a few back and become one of the few intoxicated people in history to make a good decision — which would be to resign.

No matter what happens for the embattled brewer, the fact that Bud Light has been struggling for more than 100 days and has lost its spot as numero uno is a sign of the times and sends a clear message.

Conservatives will no longer sit idly by while major corporations work to undermine their country’s social fabric.

