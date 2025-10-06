Bus Driver in North Carolina Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crimes, He Went by the Name 'Ms. Sharon'

A North Carolina school bus driver has been arrested on charges of sex crimes involving juveniles.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit charged Leetwain Darrell Tate, 48, with sex crimes involving juveniles ages 14 to 15, Charlotte police said in a news release.

Tate is known as “Sharon” or “Ms. Sharon.”

Tate was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with two counts of statutory rape, six counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and one county of statutory sex offense.

🚨DISTURBING🚨 A male North Carolina school bus driver who goes by “Ms. Sharon” was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory rape and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor. Leetwain Darrell Tate is accused of sexually assaulting at least four boys, aged 14 and… pic.twitter.com/MAQuXSRrle — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 5, 2025

Tate had been a school bus driver at Sugar Creek Charter School prior to the charges being filed.

He was fired the day before he was arrested.

Police said the incidents for which Tate has been charged did not take place at the school or on a school bus.

Tate is being held in jail on a $1 million secured bond, according to court records, according to WCBD.

Police said they were called to a residence on Sept. 16 after a report by a parent that her child had been sexually assaulted.

Police said they found several teens had been staying at Tate’s home. Police said evidence was collected from electronic devices during the investigation.

An arrest affidavit seen by WCNC Charlotte said there were least four victims.

Lt. Geohagan provides more information regarding this case in full media availability here: pic.twitter.com/QDLldII9d3 — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 30, 2025

“I appreciate the work of the Crimes Against Children unit for their serious investigation, as well as the courage of these juvenile victims who came forward in this case,” Lt. Corey Geohagen said in a video posted to X.

“This is, by no means, easy for the victims to relive the terrible crimes committed against them, but their courage led to the arrest of a violent criminal. In many cases, crimes against children are never reported. Fear, shame, or threats of an abuser keep the victim silent, meaning there’s always a chance that more victims are suffering — suffering in silence,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.