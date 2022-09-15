Parler Share
News
Fox News host Jesse Watters smiles during a segment at the network's studios in New York City on Sept. 12, 2019.
Fox News host Jesse Watters smiles during a segment at the network's studios in New York City on Sept. 12, 2019. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Cable News Ratings Show Jesse Watters Dominating While His Competition Struggles to Stay Afloat

 By Michael Austin  September 15, 2022 at 11:31am
Parler Share

Americans are tuning in to watch Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

When it comes to his left-leaning counterparts, however, television audiences are less enthused, according to a report on cable news ratings Tuesday by Mediaite.

On Friday, “Jesse Watters Primetime” far surpassed the viewership of its MSNBC competition “The ReidOut,” hosted by Joy Reid, and CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

The report said 2.815 million viewers tuned in to watch Watters at 7 p.m. ET.

A mere 1.352 million — less than half that number — watched the Reid-hosted program, Mediaite reported, while only 883,000 tuned into the CNN offering.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Suffers Brain Freeze, Can't Recite Preamble of Declaration of Independence, Butchers 'America'

Reid’s show has been struggling for months now.

At the end of the second quarter, “The ReidOut” had its “smallest audience since the program first launched” in 2020, Fox News reported in July.

“Reid’s program averaged 1.1 million total viewers during the second quarter for its worst turnout since it launched,” the report said.

“MSNBC’s 7 p.m. ET program also struggled among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25 to 54, averaging only 122,000 for its lowest quarterly total ever.”

Do you watch Jesse Watters?

Not every MSNBC show is performing as poorly as Reid’s.

The Rachel Maddow Show” eked out a rare win over Fox News’ Sean Hannity in the 8 p.m. timeslot Friday.

However, as pointed out by Mediaite, the numbers did not necessarily bode well for the MSNBC host.

While Maddow edged “Hannity” with 2.378 million viewers to his 2.304 million, the Fox News show won the coveted 25-54 advertising demographic.

This was by no small margin. Whereas Hannity accumulated 265,000 viewers ages 25-54, Maddow came in second with 213,000, Mediaite reported.

Related:
Watters: Pelosi Trial Blatantly Rigged - 'Papa Paulie P' Was Plastered on Something

CNN hasn’t been performing very well, either. Following a recent change in leadership, the network chose to part ways with several on-air personalities, including “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter.

According to both the prime time and “total day” numbers (the average from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m.), Fox News is vastly outcompeting both MSNBC and CNN.

During the week of Sept. 5, Fox News averaged 2.017 million prime time viewers and 1.39 million total day, Adweek reported.

For MSNBC, those numbers were about half that: 1.022 million and 712,000, respectively.

CNN performed even worse, netting a mere 696,000 average prime time viewers and 605,000 total day.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Cable News Ratings Show Jesse Watters Dominating While His Competition Struggles to Stay Afloat
First Trump Conspiracy Blew Up on the Left, So Now They're Onto Another One - And It's Even Funnier
Mom Demands Autopsy After Healthy 18-Year-Old Son Dies Suddenly
Navy Vet Spent 28 Years in Prison for a Murder He Didn't Commit, Judge Orders His Immediate Release When the Truth Emerges
Trump Legal Team Puts Dagger Through DOJ's Political Charade: 'This Is Going to Backfire - Badly - on Biden'
See more...

Conversation