Cable News Ratings Show Jesse Watters Dominating While His Competition Struggles to Stay Afloat

Americans are tuning in to watch Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

When it comes to his left-leaning counterparts, however, television audiences are less enthused, according to a report on cable news ratings Tuesday by Mediaite.

On Friday, “Jesse Watters Primetime” far surpassed the viewership of its MSNBC competition “The ReidOut,” hosted by Joy Reid, and CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

The report said 2.815 million viewers tuned in to watch Watters at 7 p.m. ET.

A mere 1.352 million — less than half that number — watched the Reid-hosted program, Mediaite reported, while only 883,000 tuned into the CNN offering.

Reid’s show has been struggling for months now.

At the end of the second quarter, “The ReidOut” had its “smallest audience since the program first launched” in 2020, Fox News reported in July.

“Reid’s program averaged 1.1 million total viewers during the second quarter for its worst turnout since it launched,” the report said.

“MSNBC’s 7 p.m. ET program also struggled among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25 to 54, averaging only 122,000 for its lowest quarterly total ever.”

Not every MSNBC show is performing as poorly as Reid’s.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” eked out a rare win over Fox News’ Sean Hannity in the 8 p.m. timeslot Friday.

However, as pointed out by Mediaite, the numbers did not necessarily bode well for the MSNBC host.

While Maddow edged “Hannity” with 2.378 million viewers to his 2.304 million, the Fox News show won the coveted 25-54 advertising demographic.

This was by no small margin. Whereas Hannity accumulated 265,000 viewers ages 25-54, Maddow came in second with 213,000, Mediaite reported.

CNN hasn’t been performing very well, either. Following a recent change in leadership, the network chose to part ways with several on-air personalities, including “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter.

According to both the prime time and “total day” numbers (the average from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m.), Fox News is vastly outcompeting both MSNBC and CNN.

During the week of Sept. 5, Fox News averaged 2.017 million prime time viewers and 1.39 million total day, Adweek reported.

For MSNBC, those numbers were about half that: 1.022 million and 712,000, respectively.

CNN performed even worse, netting a mere 696,000 average prime time viewers and 605,000 total day.

