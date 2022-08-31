Ratings for MSNBC’s replacement host for Rachel Maddow are far below those of Maddow’s now-weekly show.

According to the Washington Examiner, 38 percent fewer viewers are watching Alex Wagner, who has been filling Maddow’s former time slot on Tuesdays through Fridays since Aug. 16.

Maddow, who appears on Monday nights, has attracted an average of 2.6 million viewers, according to the Examiner.

Wagner, however, is one million viewers short of that, averaging 1.6 million viewers per night.

MSNBC’s ‘Alex Wagner Tonight,’ which is meant to fill the Tues-Fri void since Rachel Maddow went to Mondays, has already shed nearly 30% of viewers since its debut, including almost 40% in the key demo. https://t.co/DsiTpJxXsl — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) August 30, 2022

The numbers reported by the Examiner are a decline from the two million viewers who watched Wagner’s first show, which was a 27 percent decline from Maddow’s show.

The debut show with Wagner as the host had 183,000 viewers in the 25-54 age group, according to Fox News.

It was still below Maddow’s 230,000 viewers in that age range, according to the Examiner.

By last Friday, Wagner was only getting 112,000 viewers in that age range. Fox News noted that the fall put Wagner’s show in seventh place among MSNBC offerings for the 25-54 age range.

Despite the fall in numbers, Wagner’s show finished second in the 9 p.m. time slot, ahead of “CNN Tonight.,” the Examiner reported.

Sean Hannity’s show “Hannity” won the 9 p.m. hour with 2.8 million viewers.

Wagner had problems with her debut show, which included audio issues and ties when she was not in sync with the images viewers were seeing.

Wagner tossed off the incidents as “technical gremlins.”

While Wagner was struggling, Fox News was roaring, according to Deadline.

The network topped its rivals in monthly ratings, with “The Five” winning the race for most total viewers with 3.39 million viewers.

Rounding out the top five cable shows for August were “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with 3.32 million viewers; “Hannity” with 2.92 million viewers; “Jesse Watters Primetime” with 2.86 million viewers and “The Rachel Maddow Show” with 2.73 million viewers.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” topped the 25-54 demographic with 486,000 viewers.

Carlson was followed by “The Five” with 427,000 viewers, “Hannity” with 397,000 viewers, “Gutfeld!” with 358,000 viewers and “The Ingraham Angle” with 358,000 viewers.

