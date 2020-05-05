California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state will relax some aspects of his current stay-at-home order on Friday.

“On Friday I said we were days not weeks from announcing modifications to the stay-at-home order, and today we are announcing our efforts to update the stay-at-home guidelines and begin the process of moving to Stage 2,” he said at a news conference, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The guidelines for what Newsom called “Stage 2” of the state’s coronavirus response plan will be released Thursday, according to a statement on the governor’s official website.

CA is led by data and SCIENCE. Based off our progress, we’ll begin to gradually move into Stage 2 this FRIDAY. Some sectors where there’s a lower risk of transmission will be able to adapt & re-open with modifications. This will include some retail and manufacturing/logistics. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2020

“As early as by end of this week, you will have the capacity as retailer to begin to reopen for pickup: clothing, bookstores, music shops, sporting goods, florists as Mother’s Day approaches and other sectors within that retail sector,” Newsom said at Monday’s news conference.

“This is a very positive sign and it has happened for only one reason: The data says it can happen,” he added, according to KABC-TV.

“But we recognize as we begin to modify … possible community spread will occur. If that is the case, and we don’t have the capacity to control that spread, to track that spread, to isolate individuals that may have been in contact with COVID-19, we will have to make modifications anew.”

Newsom’s announcement came after his order last week to close beaches in Orange County was met with defiance and protests.

California Governor , Gavin Newsom, closed the beaches so people wouldn’t mass gather there. This is the Reality, MASSIVE PROTESTS with NO ONE following Social Distancing Guidelines!

We are at the point where Lockdowns have the OPPOSITE Effect! pic.twitter.com/NuH4XwFKu6 — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) May 1, 2020

Newsom said retail, manufacturing and logistics businesses would be eligible to open Friday if they can meet state guidelines.

Offices, shopping malls and restaurants offering in-person dining are not covered in the new order.

The governor made clear that not all counties would move toward reopening at the same pace.

“We are not telling locals that feel it’s too soon, too fast to modify,” Newsom said, according to NPR. “We believe those local communities that have separate timelines should be afforded the capacity to advance those timelines.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said her city, which has allowed only outdoor businesses to reopen, will be one of those taking it slower than the rest of the state.

California will also allow counties to present plans for moving through Stage 2 at a faster pace than the rest of the state.

Those counties would need to demonstrate that they have low rates of COVID-19, that they can address the state’s testing and contact tracing requirements and that they are prepared in case a spike in cases takes place.

The state has a four-step plan. Churches would not be allowed to reopen for in-person services until Stage 3. Hair salons, gyms, movie theaters and sporting events without live audiences are also in limbo until the state reaches Stage 3.

