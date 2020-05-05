SECTIONS
California Gov. Announces Easing of Restrictions To Begin in a Matter of Days

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California Justice Department on Sept. 18, 2019, in Sacramento, California.Justin Sullivan / Getty ImagesCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California Justice Department on Sept. 18, 2019, in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published May 4, 2020 at 5:29pm
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state will relax some aspects of his current stay-at-home order on Friday.

“On Friday I said we were days not weeks from announcing modifications to the stay-at-home order, and today we are announcing our efforts to update the stay-at-home guidelines and begin the process of moving to Stage 2,” he said at a news conference, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The guidelines for what Newsom called “Stage 2” of the state’s coronavirus response plan will be released Thursday, according to a statement on the governor’s official website.

“As early as by end of this week, you will have the capacity as retailer to begin to reopen for pickup: clothing, bookstores, music shops, sporting goods, florists as Mother’s Day approaches and other sectors within that retail sector,” Newsom said at Monday’s news conference.

“This is a very positive sign and it has happened for only one reason: The data says it can happen,” he added, according to KABC-TV.

“But we recognize as we begin to modify … possible community spread will occur. If that is the case, and we don’t have the capacity to control that spread, to track that spread, to isolate individuals that may have been in contact with COVID-19, we will have to make modifications anew.”

Newsom’s announcement came after his order last week to close beaches in Orange County was met with defiance and protests.

Newsom said retail, manufacturing and logistics businesses would be eligible to open Friday if they can meet state guidelines.

Offices, shopping malls and restaurants offering in-person dining are not covered in the new order.

The governor made clear that not all counties would move toward reopening at the same pace.

“We are not telling locals that feel it’s too soon, too fast to modify,” Newsom said, according to NPR. “We believe those local communities that have separate timelines should be afforded the capacity to advance those timelines.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said her city, which has allowed only outdoor businesses to reopen, will be one of those taking it slower than the rest of the state.

Do you think California is taking its reopening too slowly?

California will also allow counties to present plans for moving through Stage 2 at a faster pace than the rest of the state.

Those counties would need to demonstrate that they have low rates of COVID-19, that they can address the state’s testing and contact tracing requirements and that they are prepared in case a spike in cases takes place.

The state has a four-step plan. Churches would not be allowed to reopen for in-person services until Stage 3. Hair salons, gyms, movie theaters and sporting events without live audiences are also in limbo until the state reaches Stage 3.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
