'She's Here!' - Cameras And Broadcasters Already Glued to Taylor Swift; Brace Yourselves NFL Fans Because This Is Only the Beginning

NFL fans want to watch football, not pop music singers.

Yet, despite those fans’ constant protests, the NFL media seems dead set on making Taylor Swift a key part of their pregame coverage for Super Bowl LVIII.

This began with Swift’s arrival at Allegiant Stadium, which was given the same kind of glowing, excited coverage one would expect for the arrival of the actual players competing in the biggest football game of the year.

She’s here. Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

“Player arrivals are always highly anticipated, how about the Taylor Swift arrival?” one CBS announcer can be heard saying during a clip of the pop star arriving at the game.

You can almost hear the collective NFL fandom let out a collective groan as the announcer says this next line.

“Ready for it? We are. She’s here at Allegiant Stadium,” he said.

The clip then cuts to Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Travis Kelce is in business mode, ready for action,” the announcer said.

To that, this writer has one response to that announcer, CBS, and the rest of the media in general as we head into tonight’s game — maybe you all should follow suit by getting into “business mode.”

How can you do that? By quitting with all the incessant Swift coverage and giving NFL fans what they actually want — football coverage.

Quit asking Chiefs coach Andy Reid what his favorite Taylor Swift song is.

Quit contriving random reasons to bring up Taylor Swift.

Give us some football analysis and coverage.

Based on the reactions I’m seeing to that very first clip, it appears that’s exactly what NFL fans are looking for tonight.

So glad I’m working so I don’t have to watch. — Melody Hasse (@Redheat15) February 11, 2024

“So glad I’m working so I don’t have to watch,” one X user wrote.

So far it looks like Taylor Bowl or Swift Bowl (not sure) 🤣🤣 I’ve seen her on screen and people talking about her than about actual event 🤣🤣 — Igor Briese (@briesedigital) February 11, 2024

“So far it looks like Taylor Bowl or Swift Bowl (not sure) 🤣🤣 I’ve seen her on screen and people talking about her than about actual event 🤣🤣,” another user wrote.

“Ready for it?” 😩😩 — Sara Elyse (@SaraElyse128) February 11, 2024

“‘Ready for it?’ 😩😩,” another user posted.

