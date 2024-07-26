Share
Interviewer Hears Chirp Behind NFL Player, Shocked When She Realizes What the Strange Noise Is

 By Jared Harris  July 26, 2024 at 8:57am
An interviewer noticed a strange noise while speaking with an NFL player, and soon became horrified when she learned what sound was – and why the player is partly responsible for it.

During a Tuesday episode of “Up & Adams,” host Kay Adams heard a repetitive chirp while on a video call with 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Identifying it as a low battery alert on a smoke detector, Adams said “I want to know, whose job was it to change the batteries in the smoke detector.”

Lenoir confirmed the noise was a smoke detector and said it wasn’t anybody’s job in particular to change the batteries.

A flabbergasted Adams tried to understand how Lenoir lived with the constant sound, becoming even more stunned as the NFL player said he’s been sleeping with the noise for a long time.

Shockingly, Lenoir said he’s let the chirp go on since last year, believing it to be good luck.

“It’s been good luck, so I just let it go.” Lenoir said. “I’ve been playing good so far the whole season, you know I’m kind of superstitious.”

After learning Lenoir was in Santa Clara, where he spends much of his time, Adams became even more shocked.

“You’re in Santa Clara,” she said, “and you’re there often, and you’re telling me you haven’t changed the battery in your smoke detector in over a year?”

Do you regularly change the batteries in your smoke detectors?

“Yes,” Lenoir said. “I don’t even hear it any more.”

“And it’s because you’re superstitious?” Adams asked.

“Deommodore this is the craziest — I’ve done a lot of crazy things, I’ve heard a lot,” Adams added. “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever head. I literally want to scratch my skin off because I keep hearing this noise and you don’t even hear it.”

The low battery sound of a smoke detector is annoying for a reason.

The device is a literal lifesaver, but will only work if properly powered and maintained.

“A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed,” the National Fire Protection Association‘s website warns.

“Test your smoke alarms once every month. Just push the test button once to make sure you hear the loud beep, beep, beep sound. That means it’s working. If it doesn’t sound, then change its battery or, if the unit is over 10 years old, replace the entire unit.”

According to the NFPA a majority of fire deaths, roughly three in five, occur in homes either with no smoke detector, or nonfunctioning units.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




