Noted Christian performers and activists Kirk Cameron and Sean Feucht are teaming up to bring Christian values and worship to young families at an unlikely location this weekend.

Feucht, a singer and worship leader, will join Cameron’s book tour at its latest stop Saturday: the public library in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, a Philadelphia suburb.

Billed as the “Brave Story Hour,” the event will kick off with the national anthem and Christian music led by Feucht. Cameron will read from “As You Grow,” a children’s storybook he published last year.

That book “teaches biblical wisdom through the seasons of life to children and the value of growing the fruit of the spirit, like love, joy, kindness, patience, gentleness, self-control,” as Cameron told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in December.

Not too many years ago, such wholesome subject matter was more or less the norm for American families.

Nowadays, however, many public libraries have embraced sexually explicit juvenile literature and drag queen story hours and have given traditional values the boot, calling biblical themes bigoted and inappropriate. Christ himself predicted this, saying “you will be hated by all for my name’s sake” (Matthew 10:22).

In an interview Friday, Feucht told The Western Journal that he and Cameron intend to take a stand for righteousness at their event Saturday.

“Public libraries have been a place of intense perversion and indoctrination, with drag queen story hour and a lot of really explicit material aimed at targeting and grooming children,” he said.

“So, you know, rather than whine and complain and go on Twitter or social media and rage about it, we’re actually going to do something,” Feucht said.

“We’re gonna transform a public library into a place of God’s presence.

“I’m going to bring my guitar for worship and Kirk’s going to read some of his stories, and we’re gonna talk about Jesus, and we’re gonna fill that place with hope and change the atmosphere from one [of] darkness to light.”

Honored to join my friend @KirkCameron on Saturday in Cherry Hill, NJ (Philly) to bring worship, the Gospel and God’s presence to a public library. 🙏🏽🇺🇸🔥 See you there! pic.twitter.com/1tdmmCksaE — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) April 27, 2023

Feucht gained notoriety during the COVID-19 lockdowns for organizing large Christian worship gatherings in cities across the U.S. — including some, such as Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, that were hardest hit by Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and 2021.

They encountered hostility not only from antifa and other leftists but also from the establishment media, which accused participants of taking part in “super spreader” events and downplayed reports that agitators tried to disrupt the performances with knives and signs saying “Hail Satan.”

Considering what he experienced during that era, Feucht said he wouldn’t be surprised if their library event attracted some opposition.

“Anything that you do that’s of any value these days, or anything that you do that’s a threat to darkness, you’re gonna have some protests and pushback,” he said.

“It can’t be worse than what we experienced in 2020 [and] 2021,” Feucht said. “So we’ve experienced the best they got, and we’re still here. And so, no, I’m not concerned at all.”

And maybe, just maybe, the event might encourage other believers to stand up and speak out against unrighteousness.

“It’s like Billy Graham said, you know — ‘Courage is contagious,'” Feucht said. “I think we’re starting to see that contagious element of courage …

“It just takes a few people to start it.”

Saturday’s story hour event with Kirk Cameron and Sean Feuct is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time at the Cherry Hill Public Library, 1100 Kings Highway N in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The meeting room holds only 175 people, so after the first session is over, they will invite another group of 175 to come in.

