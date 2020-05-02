SECTIONS
News
Print

Canada Bans So-Called 'Assault Weapons,' Order Sweeps Up 1,500 Models

A stock photo of an M14 rifle, which was included in the ban, is seen above.Militarist / ShutterstockA stock photo of an M14 rifle, which was included in the ban, is seen above. (Militarist / Shutterstock)

By Jack Davis
Published May 2, 2020 at 12:11pm
Print

Although Canadian law does not define what an “assault-style” weapon is, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced they were being banned, effective immediately.

Under an order from Trudeau’s government, it is now illegal to buy, sell, transport, import or use any one of the long list of weapons that are banned.

Trudeau said there will be a two-year period for Canadians who are legal gun owners to surrender their weapons, and noted that there would be legislation passed to compensate such individuals.

Legal gun owners are also permitted to to get rid of their weapons by selling them for export.

“As of today, the market for assault weapons in Canada is closed,” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. “Enough is enough. Banning these firearms will save Canadian lives.”

TRENDING: CNN's Stelter Blasted Hydroxychloroquine for Virus, But Turns Out His Wife Uses It - Just Not for COVID

A full list of the roughly 1,500 models of weapons that are now banned was published by the Canada Gazette.

Trudeau said the action was pending before the current health pandemic, although in announcing the ban, he referenced a shooting in Nova Scotia earlier this month in which 22 people were killed.

In that incident, 13 people were shot dead and nine died in fires allegedly set by Gabriel Wortman, 51, according to CNN. Police say Wortman used guns he obtained illegally, and was not licensed to own a gun.

Trudeau’s action sparked an intense response on Twitter:

RELATED: Federal Judge Blocks California's 'Onerous and Convoluted' Ammunition Restrictions

Trudeau said there was no justification for owning the weapons he banned.

“These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time,” Trudeau said. “There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada.”

He rejected the notion that hunters could have a use for the banned weapons.

“You don’t need an AR-15 to bring down a deer,” he said.

Will this ban make anyone safer?

No handguns were included in the ban.

Rod Giltaca, CEO of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, derided the move as “entirely political.”

“The only people that will lose their guns in this action are licensed gun owners. No criminals will register or turn in a single rifle,” he said in a statement.

“This move is viewed as entirely political.”

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer called the ban “symbolism over substance.”

“We know the Liberal approach is to ask law-abiding firearms owners to follow more laws — that’s lazy and ineffective,” Scheer told the CBC. “It’s easy but lazy.”

“Doing this at a time when Canadians are very concerned about this pandemic is completely unacceptable. Now is not the time to make these major policy changes, especially when they’ve proven so ineffective,” he said.

Citing a government official who spoke on background, the CBC reported that “at the end of the two-year amnesty, gun owners must dispose of the firearm or they may be able apply for the firearm to be ‘grandfathered.’

“Details on the grandfather process would be released at a later date, the official said.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Canada Bans So-Called 'Assault Weapons,' Order Sweeps Up 1,500 Models
California Cities Taking Legal Action Against Gov. Newsom Over His Beach Closure Order
Senate GOP Set To Get Back to Business, Confirm Another Trump-Appointed Judge
Gun Manufacturers Step Up, Produce Medical Equipment To Help Fight COVID
Pentagon Formally Releases Navy UFO Videos
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×