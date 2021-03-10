Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Cancel Culture Strikes Again as Musician Forced to Apologize for Reading Anti-Antifa Book

×
By Jack Cowhick
Published March 10, 2021 at 1:54pm
Mewe Share P Share

Even banjoists aren’t safe from cancel culture.

Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall announced Tuesday in a tweet that he would be taking “time away from the band to examine my blindspots.”

“For now, please know that I realise how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour. I apologise, as this was not at all my intention,” he continued.

TRENDING: Arizona Rancher Issues Major Warning About Situation at Southern Border

The announcement comes following the banjoist’s praise of “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy,” an anti-antifa book written by journalist Andy Ngo.

In a since-deleted tweet, Marshall wrote, “Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man,” according to NBC News.

The musician has seemingly deleted his other tweets, as the apology is currently the only tweet on his timeline.

Conservatives throughout media mocked Marshall for his apology.

Rita Panahi, a conservative opinion columnist for The Herald Sun, replied to Marshall’s tweet, telling the musician he should have “stood by your words.”

RELATED: Young Not Stupid: The Unintended Consequence of Cancel Culture

Ngo’s book delves into the tactics and history of antifa and has drawn rampant criticism from the left over its supposed mischaracterization of the movement. Journalist Alexander Nazaryan wrote for the Los Angeles Times that the book was “supremely dishonest.”

Ngo has gained national attention in the last couple years for his reporting on antifa’s violence, riots and the convictions of its members. He initially gained prominence after he was assaulted by members of antifa during a Portland protest, which he documented on Twitter.

Since then, Ngo has become a well-known figure in documenting antifa’s exploits both locally and nationally, and has become a best-selling author with the help of “Unmasked.” The journalist tweeted Wednesday that he “grieves” for the people, presumably like Marshall, who have been attacked by and forced to capitulate to the mob.

“The danger of Antifa & their allies is not only their willingness to carry out or support maiming, killing & terrorism — but also how they close curious minds from independent thought,” he wrote.

Cancel culture is a vile disease within popular culture, and it’s unfortunate that so many cannot separate the politics and opinions of a person from their work. It’s equally unfortunate that so many artists and creators, like Marshall, back down from their views and cave to the mob. Hopefully, though, the close future will see many more Gina Caranos and far fewer Winston Marshalls.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Cowhick
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.







Cancel Culture Strikes Again as Musician Forced to Apologize for Reading Anti-Antifa Book
Arizona Rancher Issues Major Warning About Situation at Southern Border
Burger King Slammed After 'Women's Day' Push for More Female Chefs Goes Hilariously Wrong
Watch: BLM Agitators Harass Young Cheerleaders, Accuse Girls of 'White Privilege'
12 States Sue Biden Over Climate Executive Order: Undermining State Sovereignty, Tearing at Fabric of Liberty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×