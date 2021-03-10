Even banjoists aren’t safe from cancel culture.

Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall announced Tuesday in a tweet that he would be taking “time away from the band to examine my blindspots.”

“For now, please know that I realise how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour. I apologise, as this was not at all my intention,” he continued.

The announcement comes following the banjoist’s praise of “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy,” an anti-antifa book written by journalist Andy Ngo.

In a since-deleted tweet, Marshall wrote, “Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man,” according to NBC News.

The musician has seemingly deleted his other tweets, as the apology is currently the only tweet on his timeline.

Conservatives throughout media mocked Marshall for his apology.

Not drugs, child porn or wife beating … He’s stepping away from the band because he likes Andy Ngo’s book, “Unmasked.” Get it here: ‘Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy’ https://t.co/Ezuxxq028y https://t.co/t0cBDWomF3 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 10, 2021

Rita Panahi, a conservative opinion columnist for The Herald Sun, replied to Marshall’s tweet, telling the musician he should have “stood by your words.”

Never try to appease the hate mob. You should’ve stood by your words which were perfectly reasonable & considered. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 10, 2021

Ngo’s book delves into the tactics and history of antifa and has drawn rampant criticism from the left over its supposed mischaracterization of the movement. Journalist Alexander Nazaryan wrote for the Los Angeles Times that the book was “supremely dishonest.”

Ngo has gained national attention in the last couple years for his reporting on antifa’s violence, riots and the convictions of its members. He initially gained prominence after he was assaulted by members of antifa during a Portland protest, which he documented on Twitter.

Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance . If you have evidence Of attack please help — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2019

On way to hospital. Was beat on face and head multiple times in downtown in middle of street with fists and weapons. Suspects at large. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2019

Since then, Ngo has become a well-known figure in documenting antifa’s exploits both locally and nationally, and has become a best-selling author with the help of “Unmasked.” The journalist tweeted Wednesday that he “grieves” for the people, presumably like Marshall, who have been attacked by and forced to capitulate to the mob.

“The danger of Antifa & their allies is not only their willingness to carry out or support maiming, killing & terrorism — but also how they close curious minds from independent thought,” he wrote.

I grieve for those who are made to suffer because they dare to read my work, or talk to me. The danger of Antifa & their allies is not only their willingness to carry out or support maiming, killing & terrorism—but also how they close curious minds from independent thought. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 10, 2021

Cancel culture is a vile disease within popular culture, and it’s unfortunate that so many cannot separate the politics and opinions of a person from their work. It’s equally unfortunate that so many artists and creators, like Marshall, back down from their views and cave to the mob. Hopefully, though, the close future will see many more Gina Caranos and far fewer Winston Marshalls.

