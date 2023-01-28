Parler Share
News

'God Has Your Back': Yellowstone Actor Shares How His Faith Influences His Career

 By Randy DeSoto  January 28, 2023 at 9:46am
Parler Share

Veteran actor Neal McDonough, who stars in the latest movie in the “Left Behind” series “Rise of the Antichrist,” says faith in God and in himself have been key to his success.

McDonough has drawn some lines in the sand as he’s navigated his way through his career in Hollywood, McDonough told Faithwire’s Billy Hallowell during a recent interview.

The Catholic actor — who has starred in blockbuster films such as “Captain America” and “Minority Report,” as well as in the popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” — has refused to do sex scenes, nor even kiss on-screen.

In 2010, McDonough was reportedly fired from the ABC show “Scoundrels” over the boundaries he set in this regard.

“Believe in yourself, believe in yourself wholeheartedly and know that God has your back,” the husband and father of five advised. “Those are the tenets that we kind of live by in our house.”

Trending:
Watch: Farmers May Have Figured Out Exactly What's Causing the Egg Shortage - Was This Intentional?

Ironically, McDonough noted that because of his moral stance regarding sex, “I have to play a lot of villains because I won’t do certain scenes, and that’s fine.”

“I’ve loved my career getting to play Damien Darhk [on the CW show “Arrow”] for all these years, getting to play all these other villainous characters because it … makes me realize even more how much God has given me.”

McDonough portrays the villain Jonathan Stonogal in “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist.”

Stonogal is a media mogul and the creator of a Facebook-like social media platform, who wants to help usher in a one world currency system.

Are you more likely to see a film if it's made by Christians?

That plan just so happens to align well with the Antichrist’s agenda.

“It’s nice to tap into people who are the big decision makers on this planet, and how these people get to power, and how they, at times, use their power for good,” McDonough said.

“And, at times, some of them use their power for obviously malicious intent and … their own betterment,” McDonough added.

He argued portraying these kind of characters can be instructive to others as to what not to do in life.

Related:
Researchers Say Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered - And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found

“I think these kinds of tales are so well received by so many people because it talks about real life,” he said. “You know, there’s the obvious massive scale that this film touches upon, but for me, it’s always the minutiae of the characters. And the characters in this piece are really well-crafted.”

“Rise of the Antichrist” is set six months after the rapture has occurred.

The rapture is when Christ comes to take His believers away from the earth before God comes to judge it.

Bible scholars differ as to when the rapture will occur, with some believing it will happen in the end times before what Jesus called the Great Tribulation.

Others believe that Christ will come midway through the Tribulation before God pours out his wrath on the earth, while others think the rapture will happen at the end the Tribulation.

The Tribulation is a seven-year period detailed in the Bible’s books Revelation, Daniel and Matthew that involves famine, pestilence, and wars, that leave over half the world’s population dead.

“Rise of the Antichrist” definitely takes what’s called the pre-Trib view: The Antichrist arrives on the scene in the film after the rapture and before the seven years have begun.

Kevin Sorbo directed the film and plays the lead, Rayford Steele, a pilot whose wife and son were raptured, but he and his daughter Chloe were left behind.

Corbin Bernsen (seen in “Major League” and “LA Law”) portrays Steve Plank, a news network executive who’s trying to enforce the government/corporate line about the cause of “the vanishings” of the people from the earth.

At the network, Greg Perrow plays top news anchor Buck Williams, a Tucker Carlson-like personality, who is not willing to just accept the approved narrative about the vanishings.

“Rise of the Antichrist” began a limited four-day release in 1,500 theaters nationwide Thursday, but will run longer if the demand is there, according to Sorbo.

You can find show times and theaters here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'God Has Your Back': Yellowstone Actor Shares How His Faith Influences His Career
Sorbo's "Rise of the Antichrist" Movie Modernizes "Left Behind" Story, Showing Govt's New Power to Control
Dominion Voting Systems Contract Canceled in Deep-Blue State Due to Major Concerns
VA Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Ban Including 'Misgendering' as Child Abuse After Officials Kept Girl from Parents
Man Tells Story of How Donald Trump Saved His Life: 'This Is the True Story'
See more...

Conversation