Candace Owens Attacked for Tweeting 'Medical Freedom Is an Individual Right'

Dillon Burroughs July 8, 2021 at 7:22am
Daily Wire host Candace Owens trended on Twitter on Thursday after experiencing a backlash for her comments about her family’s decision not to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“Not one person in my family will ever touch the Covid-19 vaccine,” Owens tweeted on Wednesday evening.

“That is the decision that we have made, unabashedly, as a family,” she said.

“Medical freedom is an individual right that should NEVER be infringed upon and any person who thinks otherwise has no place in our government.”

By Thursday morning, more than 16,700 tweets had been posted in response to her words, trending in the top 10 overall on Twitter.

A second tweet by Owens further expanded on her view that medical freedom is a personal right.

“As an employer — I can assure you that no employee at my company will ever be pressured to put any substance into their body as a condition of their employment,” she said.

“Medical freedom is a corporate policy.”

Some attacked Ownes as suddenly turning “pro-choice.”

Owens quickly responded to the accusation.

Some criticisms reached absurd levels, with Owens reposting one response she claimed, “This made me laugh out loud.”

“Not one person in Candace’s unvaccinated family should go on a plane, enter a business, eat out at a restaurant, or attend a concert since they’re still, and choose to be, spreaders of the deadly COVID virus that’s killed more than 600,000 Americans. Put her photo behind counter,” said Jeremy Newberger, the CEO of a documentary film company.

Many Americans continue to hold strong views regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden conceded the nation fell short of his goal of 70 percent of Americans receiving at least one vaccine shot by July 4.

Controversy ensued when he said in a speech that people could soon show up “door-to-door” to encourage Americans to be vaccinated.

