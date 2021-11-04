Canines Make Heroic Rescue After Dog Walker Has Seizure

Awhile back, there was a trend to test what your dog would do if you pretended to collapse while on a walk. Owners recorded and uploaded videos of their dogs’ reactions.

Some dogs paused momentarily before moving on; others didn’t pay much attention at all. Perhaps they were aware of their owners’ attempts to fool them.







But on the morning of Oct. 30, one man’s dogs proved to him that they not only notice when he’s in trouble, but they know just how to respond.

A 71-year-old gentleman was out walking at Braithwaite How in Keswick, England, that morning with his black Labrador retriever and his golden retriever.







At some point, he experienced a seizure and collapsed. Sensing the danger, his lab ran for help while his golden stayed loyally by his side.

The lab found a woman who’d passed by earlier. She called for help when she realized what had happened.

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team responded. It took the team of 12 about an hour to get the man to safety.

“A 71 year old man was out on his own walking his dogs on Braithwaite How,” Keswick Mountain Rescue Team posted on Facebook. “A few minutes after passing another walker he had an apparent seizure, collapsed and became unconscious.

“Incredibly one of his dogs, a black labrador, ran after the passing walker barking to get her attention and tried to get her to return, which she duly did.

“She found the other dog, a golden retriever, lying by the unconscious man. She phoned 999 for assistance and Keswick MRT sent out a vehicle with other team members going direct.

“By the time the team had arrived the man had regained consciousness and after an assessment by a team medic he was able to walk down the hill to an awaiting ambulance. He was then taken to hospital for further checks.”

“Many thanks to the passing walker and the amazing dogs.”

The post has since been responded to over 9,000 times, with hundreds of people commenting to commend the rescue team’s work and the dogs’ loyalty and cleverness.







“Fantastic photo, fantastic loyalty of a loving man and his loving dogs,” one person wrote. “So happy the lady had the sense to help the black Labrador and the gentleman is fine.”

“Pretty sure my dog would just wee on me and move on,” admitted another commenter. “[H]ats off to these dogs! Epic winning.”

A woman who identified herself as the man’s wife also chimed in to thank the rescue team.

“Thank you so much for rescuing my husband,” Diana Allen posted on the Keswick MRT post. “He is rather special to me!”

