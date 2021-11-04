Share
Lifestyle

Canines Make Heroic Rescue After Dog Walker Has Seizure

 By Amanda Thomason  November 4, 2021 at 2:12pm
Share

Awhile back, there was a trend to test what your dog would do if you pretended to collapse while on a walk. Owners recorded and uploaded videos of their dogs’ reactions.

Some dogs paused momentarily before moving on; others didn’t pay much attention at all. Perhaps they were aware of their owners’ attempts to fool them.



But on the morning of Oct. 30, one man’s dogs proved to him that they not only notice when he’s in trouble, but they know just how to respond.

A 71-year-old gentleman was out walking at Braithwaite How in Keswick, England, that morning with his black Labrador retriever and his golden retriever.

Trending:
Socialist Democratic Nominee Endorsed by AOC Getting Trounced by Write-In Candidate in Mayor's Race in New York


At some point, he experienced a seizure and collapsed. Sensing the danger, his lab ran for help while his golden stayed loyally by his side.

The lab found a woman who’d passed by earlier. She called for help when she realized what had happened.

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team responded. It took the team of 12 about an hour to get the man to safety.

“A 71 year old man was out on his own walking his dogs on Braithwaite How,” Keswick Mountain Rescue Team posted on Facebook. “A few minutes after passing another walker he had an apparent seizure, collapsed and became unconscious.

“Incredibly one of his dogs, a black labrador, ran after the passing walker barking to get her attention and tried to get her to return, which she duly did.

“She found the other dog, a golden retriever, lying by the unconscious man. She phoned 999 for assistance and Keswick MRT sent out a vehicle with other team members going direct.

“By the time the team had arrived the man had regained consciousness and after an assessment by a team medic he was able to walk down the hill to an awaiting ambulance. He was then taken to hospital for further checks.”

“Many thanks to the passing walker and the amazing dogs.”

Related:
Rescue Caught on Video: Construction Worker Falls Into Trench on the Job, Coworker Jumps In After Him

The post has since been responded to over 9,000 times, with hundreds of people commenting to commend the rescue team’s work and the dogs’ loyalty and cleverness.



“Fantastic photo, fantastic loyalty of a loving man and his loving dogs,” one person wrote. “So happy the lady had the sense to help the black Labrador and the gentleman is fine.”

“Pretty sure my dog would just wee on me and move on,” admitted another commenter. “[H]ats off to these dogs! Epic winning.”

A woman who identified herself as the man’s wife also chimed in to thank the rescue team.

“Thank you so much for rescuing my husband,” Diana Allen posted on the Keswick MRT post. “He is rather special to me!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Canines Make Heroic Rescue After Dog Walker Has Seizure
Man Allegedly Commits Double Murder Less Than a Week After Being Freed Without Bail
Urban Legend Prompts Mass Search for $20 Billion Treasure
Man with Gigantic Bratz Doll Shrine Allegedy Abducted 4-Year-Old Who Was Missing for Weeks: Report
Woman Says She Has Over 50 Half Siblings After Shocking DNA Test
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.