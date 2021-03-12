Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Mewe Share P Share

'Hero' Dog Notices Something Is Not Right, Alerts Owner to Man Trapped in Freezing Water

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 12, 2021 at 3:11pm
Mewe Share P Share

Thomas Walsh of Stoneham, Massachusetts, was out for a walk around Quarter Mile Pond on Wednesday with his 5-year-old dog, Diesel.

Like many, Walsh had earbuds in while walking, and wasn’t really paying attention to anything beyond the immediate area.

But Diesal was. He started to bark, watching something out on the pond until Walsh noticed and followed his dog’s cues.

TRENDING: Biden Backs Law That Could Put 57 Million Americans Out of Work

Apparently, a 22-year-old had decided to ride his bike over the icy water but fell through when he reached the middle.

“Ripping across right in the middle, he went right through, I’m surprised he didn’t go through near the edge,” Walsh told WFXT-TV.

“The dog alerted me that there was something going on in that water.”

Hesitant to enter the water himself because of the danger, Walsh first dialed 911 and then tried to coach the young man to help him get out of the frozen pond.

“I told him to try to relax, catch your breath because he was panicking, you know what I mean,” Walsh explained.

“My instinct was to go in and help him, I’m a great swimmer but you can’t do that in the winter time.”

“When he fell in that time there was another fellow walking through the woods, and I tied the dog to a tree and I grabbed a big branch from another tree and we threw it in and he was kinda too weak to grab onto it and pull it.

“So he finally held on with his other hand and we kinda just dragged him through the water and got him up on shore.”

According to the Stoneham Fire Department, the young man was injured but was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

RELATED: Fallen Police Officer Believed to Have Veered Into Oncoming Traffic to Protect Others in His Final Moments

“We are grateful for this outcome and for Diesel alerting his owner that something was wrong,” Chief Grafton said.

“The two men who helped the patient get to shore did the right thing by calling 911 immediately and using a branch to help pull him in rather than trying to get in the water themselves.

“These actions helped to save a man’s life this afternoon and are nothing short of heroic.”

According to Walsh, though, there’s just one hero, and it’s Diesel.

“He’s the hero today, because without him, seeing or hearing him I would have just kept walking,” Walsh said, according to WFXT.

“He’s the hero today, nobody else.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







'Hero' Dog Notices Something Is Not Right, Alerts Owner to Man Trapped in Freezing Water
Zoom Hearing Goes Horribly Wrong When Alleged Abuser Is Discovered Inside Victim's Own Home
Fallen Police Officer Believed to Have Veered Into Oncoming Traffic to Protect Others in His Final Moments
23 Dogs Rescued from Abominable Meat Trade Finally Find Loving Families
Long-Lost Friends Have 'Miracle' Reunion 82 Years After Being Separated by the Holocaust
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×