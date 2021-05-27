'You Can't Even Fire Them Unless They Murder 3 People': Marco Rubio Blasts Leftist Professors

The education establishment got an “F” Wednesday from Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida for handing out degrees that reward students for hating America.

Rubio’s outrage during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” was prompted by a question concerning a social justice graduate certificate offered by the University of Central Florida.

“I think you’re going to see this emerge in more places because the faculty in a lot these universities, frankly, are filled with just nutty, crazy people who now, you know, many — you can’t even fire them unless they murder three people,” the Florida Republican said.

Rubio said social justice warriors insist that anything anyone has worked for comes through taking advantage of someone else.

“Well first, we have to understand what we’re saying here. We call it wokeness, social justice, whatever it may be. Look, it’s a theory that says the following: The world is divided up between oppressors and the oppressed, and that’s the story of America in their mind. Oppressors and the oppressed, OK?” he said.

“The system — our system of economics, our government, our laws, our educational system, everything — traditional marriage, religion — is all designed to benefit the oppressor at the expense of the oppressed.”

Rubio argued that the social justice approach is to demolish the foundations of American society.

“All the oppressors are bad. It doesn’t matter what you are individually. All of them are bad and all the oppressed are good. It doesn’t matter what they do individually. And so the answer is that the whole system has to be torn down, including capitalism, and replaced with something else,” he said.

“Social Justice” and “wokeness” is often code for “Social Marxism” pic.twitter.com/0CLNke8JG6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 26, 2021

“That’s what they call social justice. That’s the brand and that’s a name they’ve created for it. But what it really is is it’s Neo-Marxism. What it really is is cultural Marxism. It is another way to tear apart capitalism and the American way of life,” he said.

At a time when employers are desperate for workers to fill good-paying jobs, Rubio said that it would be nice if college students were taught how to make their way in the world and learn useful skills instead of learning to hate everyone and everything.

Tallahassee’s Kool Beanz Cafe posted this on Facebook over the weekend: “The labor shortage in the hospitality is very real. Kool Beanz will be closed on Tuesdays until further notice. It’s that real!” https://t.co/06EGEGvnZf

#Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 17, 2021

“I don’t think we should be teaching that. Here’s what I think we should be teaching people at universities. I think we should be teaching them engineering. I think we should be teaching them biology. I think we should be teaching them science, engineering, math, other technological fields,” he said.

“I think we should be teaching people the skills they need to find a good-paying job and contribute to their community, their families and their country in the 21st century,” Rubio continued.

“That’s why we have universities; that’s why we have college degrees. Not to train a generation of cultural Marxist activists, but to train people so they can go out and find jobs that are good for them, good for their families and good for the country. That’s why we do this.”

The senator was outraged that taxpayers have to fund a program that in effect seeks to destroy the system in which taxpayers have invested their lives.

“And why we should be subsidizing, why the American taxpayer, why Florida’s taxpayers should be subsidizing teaching our young students how to hate America, how to hate everything about our history, how to divide and hate one another, how our identity is not American but the color of our skin,” Rubio said.

“Why we should be spending taxpayer money to teach these things that are destructive, not to mention untrue, is beyond me. I don’t understand why that’s happening and I hope it’s corrected.”

