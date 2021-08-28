Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden told European leaders at a virtual security conference that “America is back.”

The crooked swamp corruption that millions of Americans voted against in 2020 might be back — but Biden’s presidency has shown that America has never been further removed from its power as an international force for good.

Nothing has demonstrated this better than Biden’s disaster in Afghanistan — and no, don’t try blaming former President Donald Trump for Biden’s missteps since assuming the post of commander in chief.

Our European allies, who have long relied on our military might, have by now figured out that America is neither “back” nor does it have their backs with Biden at the helm.

As a deadly suicide bombing rocked the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 169 people including 13 U.S. troops, our allies had already begun to scramble to withdraw their own citizens.

Although G-7 nations have been urging Biden to stay in Afghanistan beyond the Tuesday withdrawal deadline, the president seems more interested in bowing to terrorists and has insisted the deadline will be met.

Despite Biden’s assurances that the evacuation could be conducted safely and that the U.S. would maintain control of the Kabul airport long enough for this to be done, this week a Pentagon spokesman seemed to admit that the Taliban was controlling the entrances to the airport.

Axios reported on Thursday that countries including the U.K., Canada, France, Australia, Denmark, Germany and Norway have all either ended their evacuation operations or are close to getting their personnel out of Afghanistan.

Nations like France and the U.K. were willing to send troops to rescue their citizens while the forces under Biden’s control remained inside the airport (although a U.S. special forces unit seemingly went rogue this week to try to rescue civilians, a further disgrace to our incompetent commander in chief).

Our British friends have been far from friendly toward Biden as he turns his back on our closest ally.

The British Parliament voted last week to hold him in contempt, and one former U.K. military commander has even called for him to be court-martialed.

And who can blame them? Clearly, Biden cannot be trusted to keep his word and is more concerned about what the Taliban wants than what they do.

It is a complete and utter disgrace.

The NATO coalition that has been in Afghanistan for 20 years may be limping out of the country, and the whole horrific debacle could soon come to an end.

But what does this mean for our relations with our allies?

The America that they have grown to depend on would never let a gang of extremists call the shots while they traipse around in our uniforms using our military equipment.

America would never leave its own citizens and other foreign nationals abandoned behind enemy lines and then try to blame those civilians for their failure to evacuate.

America would never leave its allies in the lurch — and it certainly would never avoid calling a group like the Taliban the enemy.

America is not “back.” And as long as Biden is in office, America, and the world, will continue to crumble.

