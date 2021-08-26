Biden Admin Admits Taliban in Charge of Who Gets in Airport, Only 4,500 Americans Rescued So Far

While many have made the case over the last ten days that the Taliban’s shockingly swift takeover of Afghanistan was facilitated in part by the groundwork laid by former President Donald Trump, there is absolutely no getting around the fact that the Biden administration has royally blundered its handling of the circumstances over which it had 100 percent control.

And no matter how you slice it, it is simply not Trump’s fault that the Biden administration has opted to legitimize the Taliban and behave as though they are a friendly ally rather than a violent foe that harbored the terrorists who planned the 9/11 terror attacks and would likely do so again in a heartbeat.

It’s bad enough that the administration has avoided referring to the armed forces that are staging photo ops of their fighters in our gear mocking our WWII victory at Iwo Jima as the “enemy.”

Now, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has admitted that the Taliban controls Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where thousands of terrified Americans and Afghans still wait to leave the chaotic and dangerous country, and that the administration is working with them to determine who has the proper credentials to enter.

The administration has faced urgent inquiries from the media for days as to how many Americans remain in Afghanistan and how their evacuation will be facilitated. Officials have been vague about the exact figure, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Wednesday that about 1,500 Americans remain, 1,000 of whom have not responded to messages and have yet to be tracked down, as The New York Times reported.

Also on Wednesday, Kirby reaffirmed that the administration is in “daily communication” with “Taliban commanders” to whom they are making clear which Americans ought to be given the coveted access to the Kabul airfield.

“The Taliban have set up checkpoints, we’ve talked about this before, and we are in daily communication with Taliban commanders about who we want to see get in and what the credentials are, what they look like, what’s valid,” Kirby told reporters.

“And that communication happens literally every day, we have been nothing but open with the Taliban about who we expect them to let in. Again, fully recognize that not every step of this process is in our firm control and that there are going to be incidences where it doesn’t work as advertised,” he defensively explained.

We’ve been told for days that the U.S. forces have maintained control of the Kabul airport, from which daily airlifts have already evacuated over 82,000 people, including 4,500 American citizens.

Last week, President Joe Biden falsely claimed that Americans have encountered no issues reaching and accessing the airport, but a horrific account from U.S. Embassy staffers gave a very different story, as have several reports by American media and an admission from Biden’s own secretary of Defense.

Americans have reportedly been beaten, spit on and assaulted as they tried to make their way to the Kabul airport — and now we’re being told by Kirby that it’s the Taliban checking civilians’ credentials at the entrances?

To make matters worse, while tens of thousands of Afghans were camped outside the airport Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy later warned Americans to stay away from the airport, citing unexplained security threats, as the Times reported, also warning those outside the perimeter to “leave immediately.”

How much control do we even have in Kabul at this point?

As the clock runs out to meet Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to finish the withdrawal, the violent new regime has threatened “consequences” should the withdrawal continue after this point. Biden has insisted it will be kept, despite firm pressure from fellow G-7 nations that evacuations need to continue as long as they must to make sure that their respective citizens are safely removed from Afghanistan.

Biden is the commander in chief of the most powerful and advanced military the world has ever seen, and the entire world is watching in horror as he appears to virtually take orders from the Taliban and leaves Americans to die in the process.

If American deaths are what ultimately comes of this horrific crisis, their blood will most certainly be on this administration’s hands.

