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The AEON humanoid robot is presented by BMW at an event in Munich, Bavaria, southern Germany, on Feb. 27, 2026.
The AEON humanoid robot is presented by BMW at an event in Munich, Bavaria, southern Germany, on Feb. 27, 2026. (Michaela Stache - AFP / Getty Images)

Car Company Puts Human-Like Robots on Their Production Line

 By Michael Austin  May 2, 2026 at 3:30am
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German car company BMW is rolling out humanoid robots in another one of their factories to help build electric vehicles.

The manufacturer tested out the cutting-edge robots at their facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and is now expanding them to their location in Leipzig, Germany, according to an April 20 report from Fox News.

BMW announced the project for the first time in February, revealing that they would test the “Physical AI” robots — enabled by Hexagon Robotics — in Leipzig, where the company makes electric vehicles.

“The project aims to integrate humanoid robotics into existing series production of cars and to explore further applications in the production of batteries and components,” the company said.

Milan Nedeljković, a member of BMW’s management board, said that “digitalisation improves the competitiveness of our production — here in Europe and worldwide.”

“The symbiosis of engineering expertise and artificial intelligence opens up entirely new possibilities in production,” he continued.

While car companies have long used robotics in their production processes — such as robotic arms that assemble specific parts — the use of Hexagon’s humanoid robots enables a more natural and adaptable integration.

A previous pilot by BMW used Figure 02 humanoid robots for positioning sheet metal on the BMW X2 production line, per Fox News.

Those robots helped with the construction of more than 30,000 cars.

Michael Nikolaides, who oversees BMW’s production network, said that piloting the robots helps the company integrate AI and enable the robots to learn in complex factory environments.

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“Digitalization improves the competitiveness of our production, here in Europe and worldwide,” he remarked, according to Fox News.

“The symbiosis of engineering expertise and artificial intelligence opens up entirely new possibilities in production.”

Fox News noted that humanoid robots present advantages over those which narrowly focus on a specific test, because the former can adapt to changing or unpredictable production situations.

BMW executives believe that AI-powered robotics will become more common in future years.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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