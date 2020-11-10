Login
Car Dealership Employees Band Together To Prep 500 Turkey Dinners for Veterans

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 10, 2020 at 4:56pm
With Veteran’s Day on the horizon and Thanksgiving following close behind, many people are reflecting on gratitude and using it to fuel acts of kindness.

For Ken Garff Honda Downtown, Hyundai Downtown, Hyundai Southtowne and Nissan Downtown in Salt Lake City, Utah, that came in the form of turkey dinners for veterans.

Teaming up with Salt Lake City VA Hospital, the dealerships were able to help provide around 500 full meals available for pick-up through a carefully planned, socially distanced drive-through.

According to a video by KTVX-TV, volunteers — employees of the dealerships — worked before the giveaway to create dinner kits, loading up bags for each veteran from the pallets of canned green beans, corn and pumpkins and other ingredients necessary for a good turkey dinner with all the fixings.

The volunteers said they participated because they wanted to thank those who had served.

“ATTENTION VETERANS: Tomorrow 11/10/20 from 11am-2pm we (Ken Garff Honda Downtown, Hyundai Downtown, Hyundai Southtowne and Nissan Downtown) are teaming up with the Veteran hospital and handing out 500 Thanksgiving Meal Kits to Veterans,” Heather Pyne Hunt posted on Monday.

“Please drive by and pick one up and pass the word along to any Veteran you may know.”

“Ken Garff is proud to partner with the Voluntary Services at the SLC VA Hospital to provide veterans and their families with FREE Thanksgiving dinners via a safe, socially-distant drive-through as part of our We’re Hear For You initiative!” Ken Garff Hyundai Downtown posted on Nov. 3.

“Come drive through at the VA Medical Center on Tuesday, 11/10, between 11 AM – 2 PM to pick up your Thanksgiving dinner box (including turkey, side dishes, and pumpkin pie)!”

“The drive-through will be located in the parking lot in front of Building 9 near the auditorium. First come, first serve! Please remember to wear masks and be safe!”

On Tuesday afternoon, the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System posted an update on the giveaway.

“Turkeys flying out the door to our Veterans thanks to community partners Norbest and Ken Garff,” they wrote.

“Thank you for helping us make sure our Veterans in need are taken care of this holiday season.”

“We got ours!” one person commented on their post. “Thank you so much!!”

Hopefully these meals will be a welcome sign of the community’s support and gratitude for the veterans in Salt Lake City.

