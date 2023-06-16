Are Carlson and Rogan Teaming Up? Staff Reveal What Happened When They Reached Out

Rumors were abound on Thursday that podcast king Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson might be looking to team up for a major interview. Were that to happen, it might be a partnership for the ages because right now Carlson and Rogan are two of the biggest media draws in existence today.

The story comes from the Daily Mail where conflicting tales are coming out of both camps.

According to the Mail, Carlson’s people began reaching out to Rogan’s crew as soon as Carlson was kicked out the doors at Fox News.

Carlson is reportedly offering to give Rogan an exclusive interview to explain his side of the Fox News firing issue.

So far, though, Rogan’s folks have not replied, the paper adds, even as Fox News ratings have largely cratered since Carlson’s departure.

Apparently, Carlson feels that Rogan’s wide-ranging show is the perfect venue for an “unabridged deep dive into the Fox meltdown.”

However, according to the insiders that the Mail spoke to, “Joe will simply not respond. He’s shown no interest in having Tucker on. It’s like crickets.”

And yet, Rogan has actually said during his show that he’d love to speak to Carlson.

“I’d be interested in talking to him. I think the whole thing is very fascinating,” Rogan told bowhunter Cameron Hanes on Tuesday.

“He was one of the only guys who was going against the corporate narrative,” he added.

But, for some reason, it doesn’t seem that the two have been able to hook up.

An insider told the Mail, “Tucker wanted it to happen. His people reached out to Rogan’s team saying he wanted to come on, he was willing to reveal what went down at Fox, the firing, the aftermath, everything.”

“They went through producers, his close colleagues, all the right people, and got absolutely no response,” the Carlson insider continued.

“This has been going on for weeks and weeks. Even Rogan’s friends are starting to ask, ‘What is he doing?'” the insider added.

“Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan sounds like a match made in heaven — and a ratings bonanza,” the insider said, adding, “Nobody can figure out why he wants nothing to do with it.”

Rogan has expressed no distaste of Carlson, at least on the air.

Rogan even offered some advice to Carlson, advising Carlson to put his new show in the Internet.

“I mean, if I was a person in a position of power and a wild card, like Tucker Carlson got released from Fox News and maybe Rumble makes a deal with him or something like that. Do you have any f***ing idea how big that would be?” Rogan said during one of his episodes.

So, why the two have not yet hooked up for a rocking interview on Rogan’s podcast is hard to understand.

It sure doesn’t seem like there could possibly be a downside for Rogan. Carlson is racking up millions of views for every new episode on Twitter, so many that he is outstripping every Fox News personality, indeed more than many of them combined!

And with Rogan routinely hitting 11 million pairs of eyes, the two together would bring in an amazing number of viewers.

As fans, we can only hope that this meeting of media stars comes to pass. It would absolutely be epic.

