Seeing people without focusing on the color of their skin is bad, according to a new public service announcement being pushed by Cartoon Network.

At first glance, the PSA, which is available on YouTube, looks like standard kiddie fare — bright colors, happy animated figures and a cheery little song.

But the song is about what the characters in the PSA call “colorblindness.”

“Colorblindness is our game because everyone’s the same. Everybody join our circle, doesn’t matter if you’re white or black or purple,” the characters say.

That’s when Amethyst stops the song and dance.

TRENDING: Biden Forces Out Prosecutor Investigating Powerful Democrats

“Hold up a minute here — who wrote this?” the purple alien says. “I think it kind of does matter that I’m purple. I mean, I’m purple because I’m literally an alien.”

The black character then adds, “Well, I’m not an alien, but it definitely matters to me that I’m black.”

“It makes a difference that I’m white,” the white character responds to the black character. “I know the two of us get treated very differently.”

Is this the wrong advice to give kids? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Amethyst then proclaims that having a purple alien makes no sense, but the white girl in the PSA comes to rescue to drive home the moral of the story.

“I think people like the black, white, or purple thing, because adding a fantasy race in there helps distract from the actual racism black people have to deal with,” she says.

The black little girl then runs with that theme.

“My experience with anti-black racism is really specific. Other people of color experience other forms of racism, too. But you won’t see any of that if you don’t see color.'”

“So this entire public service announcement could be a ploy to avoid talking about racism altogether. Hey, could we get a rewrite where we appreciate each other without erasing what makes each of us different?”

RELATED: Parent Group Launches Fundraiser to Challenge School District if It Stays Closed

The PSA then ends telling viewers to “see color; be anti-racist.”

Some disagreed with the premise of the PSA.

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” ~ mlk — Brl (@BushidoLong) February 21, 2021

be anti-racist by blaming whites for everything? liberals divide & conquer while pretending unity Cartoon Network pushes “anti-racism,” lecturing kids to “see color” in new PSAhttps://t.co/pqopWr8HnM — duane poole @ Duanepoole (@duanepoole) February 20, 2021

It’s always the liberals/socialists that see color while the rest of us see people. Pitiful. #WeThePeople — Steve Reeb (@Steve_Reeb) February 20, 2021

The text accompanying the YouTube video explains that this is all about understanding racism.

“It’s important to SEE people in all their beautiful COLORS. When you see color and the unique experiences that come from it, you can recognize the role racism plays in our culture AND appreciate everyone and their diversity,” it says.

The PSA is one in a series dwelling on race, according to Animation World Network.

“These PSAs offer a compact message of antiracism targeted toward messaging justice, fairness, inclusion and allyship based in research evidence,” said Deborah Johnson, a developmental psychologist who helped develop the PSAs.

“The PSAs are bold, bringing the complex issues of society around race, gender, identity, and inclusion intensely into focus in a language and with images children can understand. If we can capture children’s attention and early learning around these issues, our society has a chance to make and maintain shifts in equity for the long term,” she said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.