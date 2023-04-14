Cash App Founder's Murder Case Takes Stunning Turn as Fellow Tech Exec Is Arrested as Suspect: Report

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of former Silicon Valley tech executive Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App.

According to Mission Local, a neighborhood independent news outlet in San Francisco, police have arrested a man named Nima Momeni, who the outlet reported owns a company called Expand IT.

A LinkedIn page the outlet shared showed a man of the same name and credentials who worked in tech in the San Francisco Bay area for almost two decades.

A source with the San Francisco Police Department told the outlet the murder of Lee was not random or related to a robbery.

According to police, Lee and Momeni were traveling together in a car on the morning of April 4 when they got into some sort of disagreement.

SFPD detectives believe at some point Lee exited the car in the city’s downtown area and was followed by the suspect.

Lee was stabbed multiple times at around 2:30 a.m. A knife believed to have been the murder weapon was found nearby.

It is not clear in what capacity, if any, Lee and his alleged killer knew one another.

Do America’s cities need more police officers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Daily Mail reported Lee asked bystanders for help but was ignored. He collapsed near the offices of Google where he called for help on his phone.

Cash App founder Bob Lee screamed on 911 call before dying on sidewalk near Google offices https://t.co/hF6ulODGuT pic.twitter.com/9bVoN3wNBr — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 6, 2023

A police source told Mission Local from the onset of the investigation the attack did not appear to be random.

Lee was found dead in an area that experiences very little pedestrian traffic in the middle of the night. Police expressed confidence from early in the investigation that a suspect would be arrested.

The 9-1-1 call Lee placed after he was stabbed was obtained and released by KNTV earlier this week.

In the recording, a dispatcher stated that there was a “male screaming ‘help,’ saying, ‘someone stabbed me.’”

The dispatcher advised officers that were sent to the scene to be “advised he is bleeding out” and was “outside on the street.”

Lee was reportedly in the city for a short visit after he had traveled there from Miami, Florida.

In addition to founding Cash App, Lee helped to design the popular Android software that is used on mobile phones.

Lee was also the chief product officer for the cryptocurrency exchange MobileCoin, as well as the chief technology officer for the payment software Square.

Numerous tech executives, including Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, commented on Lee’s violent death while many criticized San Francisco for its issues with violent crime.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.