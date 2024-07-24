Share
News

US Woman Found Dead Hours Before She Was to Be Sentenced for Husband's Killing, Police Investigating

 By The Associated Press  July 24, 2024 at 12:24pm
Share

A 76-year-old Connecticut woman was found dead at her home Wednesday, hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband and hiding his body for months while continuing to collect his paychecks.

State police said they were investigating the “untimely death” of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi after being called to her Burlington home for a welfare check shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The cause of her death was under investigation, and police and her lawyer did not disclose any further details.

Kosuda-Bigazzi had been scheduled under a plea deal to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court to 13 years in prison for the 2018 death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84.

Her lawyer, Patrick Tomasiewicz, said her death was unexpected.

Trending:
Wealthy Man Allegedly Shoves Woman Off Her Bike, Flees the Scene Leaving Her a Bloody Mess

“We were honored to be her legal counsel and did our very best to defend her in a complex case for the past six years,” he said in a statement. “She was a very independent woman who was always in control of her own destiny.”

Kosuda-Bigazzi pleaded guilty to manslaughter and larceny in March after having been charged with murder in the death of Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health.

In writings found at her house, Kosuda-Bigazzi said she killed her husband with a hammer in self-defense, state police said.

She was free after having posted more than $1.5 million for bail.

Will this investigation come to any startling conclusions?

Police said Kosuda-Bigazzi wrote that she and her husband got into a fight after she told him repairs were needed to their home’s backyard deck.

She wrote that he came at her with a hammer and she managed to wrestle it away from him during a lengthy struggle, authorities said.

“I hit him just swinging the hammer in any direction + then he was quiet — for a few seconds + then he stopped breathing,” she wrote, according to investigators. “I just wanted to slow him down. I sat on the floor by the kitchen cabinets across from the stove — next to him for a long time.”

State troopers found her husband’s body in their basement in February 2018 during a wellness check requested by UConn Health staff.

It was wrapped in plastic and showed an advanced stage of decomposition, authorities said. The medical examiner said he had died from blunt trauma to his head.

Related:
Pentagon to Review 20 Dead Medal of Honor Recipients, Potentially Revoke Awards if 'Conduct' Does Not Meet Standard

Investigators have said they believe Pierluigi Bigazzi died sometime in July 2017 and that his UConn Health paychecks continued to be deposited into the couple’s joint checking account until his body was found.

An internal investigation by UConn resulted in the disciplining of a school medical official who was supposed to monitor Pierluigi Bigazzi’s work but had no contact with him in the months before his body was found.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Pentagon to Review 20 Dead Medal of Honor Recipients, Potentially Revoke Awards if 'Conduct' Does Not Meet Standard
US Woman Found Dead Hours Before She Was to Be Sentenced for Husband's Killing, Police Investigating
State Scraps Lethal Drug Combo for Upcoming Execution Over Fears It Could Cause 'Excruciating Suffering'
Nationwide Outbreak Linked to Grocery Staple, Two Dead and Dozens More Hospitalized
Man Suspected of Wanting to Target Olympic Torch Rally Arrested, Sentenced over Bomb-Making Instructions
See more...

Conversation