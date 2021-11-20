Share
Lifestyle

Caught on Tape: Woman Has Baby on Lawn After Not Making It to Hospital

 By Amanda Thomason  November 19, 2021 at 5:26pm
Share

Emily Johnson, 31, and her husband Michael, of Vacaville, California, were expecting their second child — but they weren’t expecting the way he’d make his big debut.

About a week before his estimated date of arrival, he decided enough was enough. It was Nov. 4 when Emily started experiencing contractions, but she’d been through this before and knew that contractions 10 minutes apart were not a sign it was time to rush to the hospital.

Ironically, Emily had also secretly hoped that their baby would be born early.

“I was really, really eager to be done,” Emily told KCRA-TV. “I was hoping he was going to come early, but we never really knew.”

Plus, the hospital was only five minutes away, so there was nothing to worry about — until, in the span of just half an hour, Emily’s contractions went from 10 minutes apart to one minute apart.

Trending:
Hidden on Page 1,647 of Biden's Huge Spending Bill Is a Plan Allowing Illegals to Get Billions of Dollars


“The contractions went to five minutes and three minutes and two minutes and one minute in like a matter of about 20 to 30 minutes, and we are like, ‘Oh, we got to get in the car we got to go,'” Emily recalled.

But it was far too late for even a short drive to the hospital.

“Got to the car, stood at the car, and just said, ‘No, I can’t get into this car,'” Emily said.

Instinct took over, and Emily prepared herself to give birth on their front lawn, under an open sky.

“‘I’m just going to get on the grass,'” she said of her thoughts at the time. “‘And I’m going to be here. This is going to be my spot.'”



Kristy Sparks, Emily’s mom, had arrived right before they planned to set off to the hospital, and she was just in time to welcome little Thomas into the world.

First responders arrived to find the grandmother already cradling her newest grandchild.

Related:
Mothers Give Birth to Each Other's Babies After Nightmare IVF Mix-Up

“By the time they walked up to me, I had a baby in my arms crying,” Sparks said. “And it was unreal.”

Once Thomas made his chaotic entrance into the world and medical professionals arrived, Emily was able to take a moment to herself and process what had just happened.

“I was laid back in the grass and just took a nice deep breath,” she said. “All right, he’s here, I could — I could relax, he’s fine … but man do I never want to do this again.”



Reminders of her very natural birth kept popping up even after she was being tended to in the relative sterility of the hospital.

“I joke that it was like, you know, being a cow giving birth in the field,” Emily said.

“Once I got to the hospital and I went to the bathroom, I had grass clippings just falling off of me and the nurses were wiping dirt off my knees and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I did give birth in the lawn,'” she added, laughing.

A short while after the fact, dad realized the whole birth had been recorded.

“I was like, ‘Oh, oh this is going to be on the camera,'” Michael said. “I’m going to watch this and we can share this.”

Emily has a good sense of humor about the whole ordeal, highlighting the fact that it was a small miracle that she just so happened to be positioned in a way that the video was shareable.

“And I’m just thankful that I was faced in that direction because otherwise, I don’t think we’d be able to share the video footage with anybody,” she said.

Thomas and Emily are both doing well, and the family met up with some of the first responders under less urgent circumstances.

“As chaotic as it seemed, it was probably one of the smoother ones I’ve seen in my career,” one medic said of the birth, according to The Gazette. “So everything just happened very naturally.”

And while the video and story will last a lifetime — and no doubt Thomas will roll his eyes over it one day — his parents are hoping the circumstances of his birth are not an indication of his future.

“We’re hoping that all the chaos, he got it out on the first night,” Emily said. “And we’ll just have a nice little easy go with him after that.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Caught on Tape: Woman Has Baby on Lawn After Not Making It to Hospital
Watch: Server Gets Scalding Hot Soup Splattered in Face After Customer Freaks
Man Charged in Cold-Case Murder of WWI Vet Who Went Missing 45 Years Ago
Witchcraft Takeover: The Horrifying Witchcraft Trend Young People Are Trying Out on TikTok
Sole Survivor: 11-Year-Old Miraculously Survives Plane Crash After Father's Heroic Rescue
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.