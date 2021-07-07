CBP Officers Seize Over $700K in Illegal Drugs in Back-to-Back Stops

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday announced two drug interceptions that took place on the same day at the Hidalgo International Bridge that prevented $739,800 worth of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Our CBP officers prevented over 70 pounds of narcotics worth over $700K from hitting American streets thanks to our diligent officers and the utilization of all available tools and resources,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a CBP statement.

On Friday, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hildalgo, Texas, “encountered a red Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 57-year-old male U.S. citizen making entry from Mexico.”

CBP officers discovered “25 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 61.06 pounds (27.70kg)” concealed within the vehicle, according to the report.

The same day, CBP officers at the location referred a blue Dodge pickup truck for further inspection. Officers found “six packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 13.44 pounds (6.10kg) hidden within an ice chest.”

The vehicles and narcotics were seized by the Office of Field Operations and the drivers were arrested.

The incidents took place two days after Brownsville, Texas, CBP officers seized 99.64 pounds of alleged methamphetamine worth roughly $1.9 million at Veterans International Bridge, according to another CBP report.

The drug interceptions along the nation’s southern border have become a near-daily part of life for CBP officers. Drug cartels add another level of danger to the already growing immigration crisis.

In addition to the efforts of CBP, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a call of suspicious activity that reportedly led to a home occupied by 60 illegal immigrants from Nicaragua, according to a CBP source on Tuesday.

“The migrants were turned over to Border Patrol and were determined to be mostly citizens of Nicaragua. The immediate area received significant media attention after a group of unaccompanied migrant children were abandoned on the banks of the river by smugglers,” Breitbart News reported.

“The group of migrants, mostly single adults, will be processed and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for detention. The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was notified, and the incident remains under investigation.”

The Del Rio Sector where the incident allegedly occurred is now the second-busiest sector nationwide for illegal immigrant crossings.

According to a June CBP news release, “Uvalde Station continues to see a troubling increase in migrants encountered during train check operations,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II.

“They are found hiding in many dangerous storage areas to avoid detection, putting their lives at risk. With the increase in temperatures during the summer months, this mode of transportation could turn deadly,” he added.

“During Fiscal Year 2021 – Oct. 1, 2020 to date – Del Rio Sector agents have apprehended 3,390 undocumented migrants while conducting train check operations in Uvalde, compared to 372 during the same time last fiscal year,” the report said.

During a single week in April, the Del Rio Sector experienced 69 smuggling cases.

“Agents disrupted 69 smuggling cases attempting to smuggle 364 migrants further into the U.S. throughout sector and made 4,640 apprehension in the past seven days,” according to CBP.

