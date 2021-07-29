Path 27
News
A retail display in Los Angeles carrying an assortment of masks for sale is seen in this photo taken on March 20, 2020.
A retail display in Los Angeles carrying an assortment of masks for sale is seen on March 20, 2020. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP)

As CDC Changes Course on COVID Guidelines, Stores See Resurgence in Mask Sales

The Associated Press July 29, 2021 at 8:26am
Path 27

Masks, which had started to disappear from store shelves, might be front and center again.

An analysis of businesses and other data sources is showing that mask sales have been rising in recent weeks as Americans worry about the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus.

Mask sales were expected to get another jolt after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday changed course on masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where transmission rates are high.

Sales of masks rose 24 percent for the week that ended Tuesday compared to the prior week, reversing weekly declines since May, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

San Francisco-based grocery delivery company Instacart said mask sales via its online platform have increased since the Fourth of July weekend, reversing a decline that had begun in April. And Google reported that searches for the term “masks” doubled since the CDC announcement.

Trending:
Gymnast Who Famously Won Gold for US on Injured Ankle Speaks Out on Simone Biles

The scenario marks a shift from the past two months when masks were heavily discounted and were being pushed to the side on the sales floor following the CDC move to relax mask guidance in May.

Even before then, data from NielsenIQ shows that mask sales started to consistently decline weekly since early April, going from $101 million worth of masks to roughly $37 million for the week ending July 3. It doesn’t yet have July sales figures.

“People were just not buying them. Masks were really fading out,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

For many stores in an overall retail sales slump last year, masks were a bright spot. Gap, along with its portfolio of brands including Old Navy and Athleta, made millions of dollars on masks.

Are you still wearing a mask?

Etsy, a global online marketplace for handmade goods, has seen its masks go from 14 percent of gross merchandise sales in the second quarter of 2020 to less than 3 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 3M Co. increased its annual production of N95 masks fourfold to 2.5 billion. It said that global demand reached its peak in the first quarter of this year, which included stockpiling from governments and hospitals.

It is now seeing a deceleration in overall demand and is adjusting production.

But 3M CEO Mike Roman told analysts on Tuesday that it is “prepared to increase production in response to COVID-19-related needs or future emergencies when needed.”

Honeywell International Inc., another big manufacturer of N95 masks, said it “continues to produce N95 masks in the U.S. to meet the needs of frontline and essential workers.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Marvel Actress Sues Disney for Streaming Release of Her Film, Allegedly Depriving Her of Earnings
As CDC Recommends Tighter COVID Restrictions for the US, Another Country Moves Closer to 'Total Freedom'
As CDC Changes Course on COVID Guidelines, Stores See Resurgence in Mask Sales
Simone Biles Has Dropped Out Yet Again
Photographer Given a Flight Patch for His Role in Preventing a US Air Force Major from Dying in Plane Crash
See more...

Conversation