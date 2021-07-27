Path 27
News
This stock image portrays a man wearing a mask, looking out the window. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its guidance on mask-wearing again.
This stock image portrays a man wearing a mask, looking out the window. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its guidance on mask-wearing again. (Predrag Popovski / Getty Images)

CDC to Reverse Course, Recommend More Restrictive Mask Rules

Andrew Jose July 27, 2021 at 11:53am
Path 27

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to change course on its mask guidance for those already vaccinated, according to multiple reports.

Unnamed sources familiar with the matter, speaking to Fox News, The New York Times, CNBC and other news networks, have said that the CDC will be announcing the new changes Tuesday.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to make the announcement about the decision at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, CNN reported.

According to the expected modifications to the guidance, people who have taken the vaccine already are recommended to wear facial coverings in areas having high rates of COVID-19 transmissibility.

More details are expected to be revealed at the anticipated media conference.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Snaps at Female Reporter When She Asks Him Simple Question

According to CNBC, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that a potential revision of mask guidance for vaccinated Americans was “under active consideration” by the CDC.

CDC guidelines are non-binding. It is up to local governments to make the decision to enforce mask rules or not. CDC guidelines, nonetheless, influence this process.

Do you support the new mask guidelines?

Two months prior, Biden had announced it was a “great day in America” when the CDC rolled back some of its COVID-19 recommendations, according to CNN.

The CDC at the time said vaccinated individuals could go indoors without having to wear masks, unlike unvaccinated individuals.

The change to the guidelines comes as reports emerged pointing out that there is a rise in the number of Delta variant infections breaking through people who have already been vaccinated, the Times reported.

Nevertheless, the vaccine is reportedly effective enough to safeguard the infected against the worst possible outcomes the virus could inflict, according to the Times.

The Delta variant, first observed in India, is one of the “most infectious respiratory diseases seen by experts,” according to CNBC. It is the dominant strain of the coronavirus, NBC News reported.

Related:
Report: 'Everything Is on the Table' as White House and CDC Consider New Mask Rules

“The delta variant is more aggressive and much more transmissible than previously circulating strains,” Walensky said during a news briefing on Thursday, according to CNBC.

“It is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of, and that I have seen in my 20-year career,” she said.

“I think that’s great,” Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist working for Bellevue Hospital Center in New York, told the Times, speaking of the anticipated guidance reversal.

Considering the Delta variant’s ability to cause breakthrough infections, Gounder said the expected CDC move is one “in the right direction.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats.
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats. Besides The Western Journal, he regularly contributes to the Daily Caller and Airways Magazine, and has bylines in Lone Conservative and International Policy Digest. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Foreign Policy, Economics, Aviation, Business And Finance




loading
CDC to Reverse Course, Recommend More Restrictive Mask Rules
Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan Spike to Near-Record Levels After Biden's Troop Withdrawal
Muslim Athlete Drops Out of the Olympics Rather Than Face Israeli Competitor
Facebook Getting Involved in Religion, Signs Contract with Megachurch as Platform's Director of 'Global Faith Partnerships' Reveals What's Coming
DOJ Now Has Official Request to Begin Criminal Investigation of Dr. Fauci
See more...

Conversation