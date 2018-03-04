The Western Journal

Celebrities Protest Gun Control at Oscars With Subtle Addition to Their Outfits

By Jonathan Pincus
March 4, 2018 at 5:45pm

Hollywood is once again set to politicize a broadcast designed to celebrate achievements in cinema.

As reported by Breitbart News, numerous entertainers were expected to sport orange lapel pins in a show of support for increased gun control and gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

The advocacy group, founded by billionaire philanthropist Michael Bloomberg, has played a prominent role in pushing gun control legislation in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

Everytown has co-opted the March 24 student march for gun control, a protest that has gained support from Hollywood heavyweights like Amy Schumer.

As noted by Breitbart writer Awr Hawkins, the decision by actors and actresses to criticize citizens’ right to bear arms is somewhat hypocritical, seeing as how firearms are commonly used in movies.

“Julianne Moore appears in movies with firearms then uses her affiliation with Everytown to push stringent gun laws for average Americans,” Hawkins wrote, adding that Moore also “supports numerous other gun controls.”

Another form of blatant hypocrisy displayed by liberal elites was highlighted by many on social media.

Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony will be the second time in a matter of months that the entertainment industry has used an awards show as a platform to push a political agenda.

RELATED: ABC Tries Pushing Dolly Parton Into Bashing Trump… Her Brutal Response Blindsided Them

In January, a host of entertainers attending the 75th Golden Globe Awards dressed in black and wore “Time’s Up” pins to show solidarity for a movement designed to combat all forms of sexual misconduct across the United States.

Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP #whywewearblack

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

The politicized night led to a passionate speech from Oprah Winfrey, who used her acceptance address to promote the #MeToo movement that took the entertainment industry by storm after a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations involving notable Hollywood celebrities arose in late 2017.

Do you think award shows have become too politicized?

However, while Winfrey’s speech received much praise from the left, and even speculation of a potential run for the presidency, the ceremony’s television ratings took a major hit, experiencing a significant drop in viewership, as reported by The Western Journal.

It remains to be seen how the ratings will fare for Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, especially now that the topic of gun control has been introduced into the night’s festivities.

By: Jonathan Pincus on March 4, 2018 at 5:45pm

