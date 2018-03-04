Celebrities Protest Gun Control at Oscars With Subtle Addition to Their Outfits

Hollywood is once again set to politicize a broadcast designed to celebrate achievements in cinema.

As reported by Breitbart News, numerous entertainers were expected to sport orange lapel pins in a show of support for increased gun control and gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

The advocacy group, founded by billionaire philanthropist Michael Bloomberg, has played a prominent role in pushing gun control legislation in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

Everytown has co-opted the March 24 student march for gun control, a protest that has gained support from Hollywood heavyweights like Amy Schumer.

On March 24, students are leading marches in DC & across the country to demand that lawmakers do their jobs and take action to prevent gun violence. Get involved: https://t.co/s57UYt3xRO#MarchForOurLives @Everytown — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) February 18, 2018

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

As noted by Breitbart writer Awr Hawkins, the decision by actors and actresses to criticize citizens’ right to bear arms is somewhat hypocritical, seeing as how firearms are commonly used in movies.

“Julianne Moore appears in movies with firearms then uses her affiliation with Everytown to push stringent gun laws for average Americans,” Hawkins wrote, adding that Moore also “supports numerous other gun controls.”

Another form of blatant hypocrisy displayed by liberal elites was highlighted by many on social media.

The Academy Awards…where celebrities who took private jets and limos to an event surrounded by armed security where only the top .0001% are allowed in will preach to the rest of us about global warming, immigration, and gun control. #Oscars90 — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) March 4, 2018

Watching @netflix over #AcademyAwards To all watching: enjoy the lectures on feminism, gun control & environment from those who covered up Weinstein, have armed security, and arrived there on a private jet — Leah (@LeahSanginario) March 4, 2018

The LA Police Department will deploy 500 officers to wrap the Dolby Theatre in multiple barriers of armed security for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night, an event at which several of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars will actively push for more gun control in America. 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/o5cDxy5OiZ — Dr. Thomas Hoke (@hoke_thomas) March 4, 2018

While celebrities at Sunday night’s 90th Academy Awards awards are expected to actively push for strengthening gun control in the United States, 500 officers from the Los Angeles Police Department will provide multiple barriers of armed security. — Jim Dale (@JdaleJim) March 4, 2018

Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony will be the second time in a matter of months that the entertainment industry has used an awards show as a platform to push a political agenda.

RELATED: ABC Tries Pushing Dolly Parton Into Bashing Trump… Her Brutal Response Blindsided Them

In January, a host of entertainers attending the 75th Golden Globe Awards dressed in black and wore “Time’s Up” pins to show solidarity for a movement designed to combat all forms of sexual misconduct across the United States.

The politicized night led to a passionate speech from Oprah Winfrey, who used her acceptance address to promote the #MeToo movement that took the entertainment industry by storm after a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations involving notable Hollywood celebrities arose in late 2017.

Do you think award shows have become too politicized? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

However, while Winfrey’s speech received much praise from the left, and even speculation of a potential run for the presidency, the ceremony’s television ratings took a major hit, experiencing a significant drop in viewership, as reported by The Western Journal.

It remains to be seen how the ratings will fare for Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, especially now that the topic of gun control has been introduced into the night’s festivities.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.