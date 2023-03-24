Celebrity Model Converts to Christianity, Quits X-Rated Content and Reverses Cosmetic Surgeries: 'Let God Lead Me'

Reality star Blac Chyna has a new look, a new name and a new lifestyle — thanks to her new relationship with God.

In an interview with the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the 34-year-old model and former stripper said she has dropped the pseudonym and resumed using the name she was given at birth: Angela White.

On her Instagram account, White shared a photo of her being baptized, captioning the post, “I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22. God is Good.”

She also told the Daily Mail that since her baptism last May, she felt led to stop sharing the sexually explicit content that made her millions of dollars on OnlyFans.

“I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. … I’m kind of past that,” she said. “I’m past that.”

“With me being baptized, that’s just not — that’s just not what God would want me to do. … It’s kind of degrading,” White said.

She has been undergoing multiple procedures to remove implants in her breasts and buttocks and has had her facial filler dissolved in a transformation the Daily Mail termed a “dramatic physical and mental make-under.”







White recently posted a video on Instagram of the process of having her facial fillers dissolved from her cheeks, jawline and lips because, she said, “enough is enough,” People magazine reported.

“It all has to come out, it’s as simple as that,” she said.

White said she had read that the procedure might sting, but she said she didn’t care. “I just want it out,” she said.

Later on, inside the clinic, she explained, “I’m tired of the look. And it’s just not flattering. It’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I’m just ready to get back to Angela.”

“Blac Chyna’s Blac Chyna, you know what I mean?” she added. “I feel like I’ve outgrown that, and it’s just time for a change. And I just want to be good.”

In a Forbes interview, White talked about how much she appreciates the support she gets from fellow Christians, “just having my church family and … the other people that, like, pray for me and pray with me, because you can’t do it by yourself. … You can, but it’s better when you have, like, your church family, your prayer warriors, because there’s some days where you might feel like, ‘OK, this is too much for me.'”







Discussing all of the drastic changes in her life during the past year, she told the Daily Mail, “‘I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly.”

“Now I’m just going by faith,” she said. “I’m not even really going by … the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me.”

