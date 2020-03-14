Céline Dion Has Sweetest Response After Superfan Serenades Her with 'I Surrender'

Céline Dion responded with grace and kindness after a self-proclaimed superfan mustered up the courage to sing one of Dion’s most famous songs while standing just feet away from the iconic singer.

Freida Solomon, a longtime Dion fan, was outside of the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City when the famed singer exited the hotel and headed into a car.

Solomon, a musician herself, could not help but seize the opportunity to see Dion face-to-face, even for a brief moment.

On a whim, Solomon began to sing the lyrics to Dion’s 2002 song “I Surrender,” and incredibly, Dion, wearing dark cat-eyed sunglasses and a chic floral jacket, took notice.

Dion asked her driver to pause while she patiently listened to Solomon’s singing.

At the end of the song, Dion offered Solomon a sweet smile and a fist bump, a moment the star-struck fan will no doubt remember for a lifetime.

Solomon posted video of the encounter to her Instagram account, writing about the experience.

“Celine Dion: Thank you for singing for me. Me: Thank you for singing for me my whole life!” the fan wrote.

“Such an honor to sing to you @celinedion,” Solomon added. “Starstruck is an understatement.”

In an interview with E! News, Solomon spoke about what it was like to sing in front of a musician she had admired her entire life.

“[I’ve] been singing her songs and listening to her since I was little, so this was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Solomon told E! News. “And she was so gracious, I couldn’t resist. … I’ve loved her and her music for years and had to stay to see her.”

Solomon initially thought she had lost the chance to interact with Dion as the singer quickly walked into her car.

“When she went into her car and closed the door, I knew I lost my chance at speaking to her,” Solomon said.

“But then I asked her to roll down her window, which she did. I told her how I grew up listening to her sing with Andrea Bocelli and how she’s been an icon in my life and out of nowhere I started singing ‘I Surrender,’ one of her most famous songs.”

Solomon did get the chance to speak to Dion, who thanked her for the impromptu performance.

“[She said], ‘Thank you for singing to me,'” Solomon said. “I responded with, ‘Thank you for singing to me my whole life.’ And then I cried,” she said.

Solomon is still trying to take it all in, knowing she got a unique and special moment with Dion that few fans get to experience.

“I can’t believe I got a moment like that in my life,” Solomon said.

