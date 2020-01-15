Celine Dion's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Husband on Anniversary of His Death

Superstar singer Celine Dion wrote a touching tribute to her late husband, Rene Angelil, on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Dion and Angelil had known each other for the majority of Dion’s life, meeting when she was just 12 years old. Angelil carefully managed Dion’s career over the years, guiding her down the path that has led to her ongoing success today.

The couple fell in love and wed in 1994.

They had three children together, Rene-Charles, 18, and 9-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

Angelil was 73 when he died in 2016 from throat cancer, a diagnosis he had lived with since 1999.

Dion, 51, has had to learn how to manage work and family life without her faithful Angelil by her side, a journey that led to her latest album, “Courage.”

Dion has taken the reins of her flourishing career into her own hands, presiding over her management and production companies and saying an emotional goodbye to the Las Vegas residency where she performed in front of sold-out crowds for 16 years.

In September 2019, Dion launched her 14th concert tour, the Courage World Tour, which runs through September of this year.

As Dion looks to the future, she acknowledges that part of her heart remains knit to Angelil.

On Tuesday, Dion wrote a lovely tribute to her late husband, sharing that he is still very much missed.

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile,” Dion captioned the photo of Angelil holding a dog in his arms.

“We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love,” she continued. “I love you. Celine xx.”

The tribute comes about 1 year shy of the day Dion was seen crying during Paris Fashion Week when a memorable song from her first wedding dance with Angelil began to play.

No matter how much time passes, the anniversary of a loved one’s death is still bittersweet.

According to ABC News, Dion said she is open to future romantic possibilities, but in light of the fierce love she shared with Angelil, is also quite content to remain single.

“If I do [find love again], that will be great,” Dion said. “If I don’t, that will be great because I’m still in love [with Angelil].”

