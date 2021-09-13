CEOs to Receive Cancel Culture Training from Veterans of Kamala Harris' Campaign

A new strategy firm launched by veterans of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign will help CEOs navigate cancel culture, Axios reported.

Jon Henes, a former national campaign finance chair for Harris, serves as the CEO of C Street Advisory Group, Axios reported.

The company will attempt to diversify its clients’ workforce through its political expertise.

“Young people know the difference between genuine change and window dressing,” Henes told Axios.

“You have to understand your own organization and make real, systemic changes.”

“Change can be scary, and in today’s world fear can lead to inertia,” he said.

“But, inclusive leadership and inclusive change will lead to incredibly valuable, value-driven organizations.”

Minyon Moore, a close confidant to Harris who served as a political director in former President Bill Clinton’s administration, is also on the board of advisors, Axios reported.

Other Clinton veterans include Melissa Prober and Brian Mathis.

The company will offer expertise in four areas: general corporate strategy; diversity, equity and inclusion; talent acquisition; and traditional crisis communications, Axios reported.

Its goal is to protect companies and their executives from cancellation and employee criticism.

“As the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion become more apparent in every corner of the business world, the C Street team advises our clients to understand their own ethos and make that ethos central to business decisions and operations,” C Street’s website reads.

C Street will be financed by Antara Capital, a hedge fund backed by Wall Street firm Blackstone, Axios reported.

The firm’s competitors include Teneo, founded by former Clinton aides, and WestExec Advisors, founded by people who worked for former President Barack Obama.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

