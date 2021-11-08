Share
Lifestyle
Search and narcotics police dog, Axel, waits for commands during a training session in Anniston, Alabama, on April 12, 2015.
Search and narcotics police dog, Axel, waits for commands during a training session in Anniston, Alabama, on April 12, 2015. (Brynn Anderson / AP)

Woman Panics When Strange Man Approaches Her in Parking Lot, Then Her German Shepherd Starts 'Going Mad'

 By Amanda Thomason  November 8, 2021 at 4:24pm
Share

It was around 4:50 in the morning on Sunday when Lorraine Scott arrived at a familiar dog-walking spot with her 3-year-old German shepherd, Toby.

Though she’d been to Leasowe beach before, this time something different was waiting for her.

“I turned into the car park for the beach, and I spotted this maroon car on my right hand side,” Scott, from Birkenhead, England, told the Liverpool Echo.

“I carried on driving down towards the steps to the beach because it’s easier for the dog and parked by a vacant car.”



Trending:
Biden Responds to Skyrocketing Gas Prices by Thinking About Shutting Down Another American Pipeline

“I then started to sort everything out, like get my wellies on and get Toby sorted and noticed that the maroon car must have turned around from the way he was facing when I drove in as it was pulling up beside the vacant car by me.”

Scott, 40, was trained in kickboxing and clearly aware of her surroundings. At first the “strange man” didn’t seem nefarious, but his behavior grew increasingly suspicious, and soon she was freaking out.

“I knew whoever it was had seen that I was on my own when I drove past, but I didn’t think anything of it at this point,” she added.

As she continued getting ready for their walk, the man got out of his vehicle and moved toward her passenger side door.

“At this point I started to get really panicky, and I just froze,” she admitted. “I couldn’t really do anything. I just froze.”

Thankfully, Toby was not frozen, and as the man drew near, he let out a volley of threatening barks.

“Toby started barking and going mad at him and then straight away the man jumped and ran straight back into his car and drove away very quickly,” Scott said.

Scott described the man as having a shaved head (though his hair looked blond) and slim build. He was about 5-foot, 8 inches tall and was wearing a black tracksuit.

It could have been a misread situation, but the man quickly leaving after Toby reacted suggests he had something unsavory in mind. Scott soon posted in a local Facebook group to warn others of the incident.

Related:
Firefighter Makes Stunning Decision After Dog Rescued from Burning Building, Gets New 'Best Friend'


“If I had been on my own, this might have been a different story — luckily my German shepherd is protective of me,” she wrote.

“I’ve been at this beach before and never had anything like this happen and there is always people camping the night there so never usually though anything strange about people being parked up there.

“Hopefully this post will make people aware there are some weirdos about and to be extra careful, so glad I have a German shepherd to protect me.”

Many have commented that 4:50 a.m. is rather early to be out somewhere, but it’s really not all that unusual an hour for people to be out hiking or walking their dogs, especially if they are morning people or have to work early.

Plenty of people also commented to commend Scott’s dog and share stories and photos of their own loyal pups.

“I’m just really happy I had my protector with me,” Scott said. “He’s naturally a protective breed, and because of our bond, he will always protect me.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Woman Panics When Strange Man Approaches Her in Parking Lot, Then Her German Shepherd Starts 'Going Mad'
7-Year-Old Girl Sells Baked Goods and Painted Rocks, Earns Over $1,700 for Charity
Woman Battling Cancer Mauled by Black Bear in Her Own Home: 'I Should Be Dead'
Firefighters Cut Naked Man Out of Theater Bathroom Wall After He'd Been Stuck for Days
Girl Discovers Perfectly Preserved 1950s Diner in Middle of the Woods
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.