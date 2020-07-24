Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she won’t apologize after leaked text messages showed her bashing the Chicago police union president.

Lightfoot’s texts with Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara came after protests near a Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park turned violent on July 17, according to WGN.

Catanzara texted Lightfoot on Saturday saying he was upset with her response.

“I made a very strong statement about the planned attack on our officers. You are better than the cartoon character that you allow yourself to become,” Lightfoot responded to Catanzara in a text message, according to WGN.

She added: “Apparently you are officially a clown,” WGN reported.

Lightfoot was caught calling a previous Chicago police union president a clown last year. She later apologized.

The July 17 protest, which began as a demonstration against the Little Italy Columbus statue, turned violent, with some individuals throwing frozen cans and bottles at police officers and launching fireworks, according to WGN.

Lightfoot tweeted in support of the demonstrators’ right to protest on Saturday but said a “portion of the protesters turned violent.”

Unfortunately, last night, a portion of the protesters turned violent. A number of individuals came with frozen water bottles, rocks, bottles, cans and other gear to throw at officers. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 18, 2020

She later tweeted about reports that police had used excessive force, which triggered Catanzara’s texts.

“There have also been several reports of excessive force by the police. These are also unacceptable,” Lightfoot tweeted.

There have also been several reports of excessive force by the police. These are also unacceptable. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 18, 2020

Catanzara texted her saying her response proved she cares more about rioters than injured police, according to WGN.

“99.9% of the department has zero respect for you, what you say, what you stand for and even less confidence you give a rat’s a** for their well-being,” Catanzara wrote, according to WGN.

Lightfoot responded: “Right back at you, clown. So sad you are so desperate for relevance and publicity that you are comfortable with lying. You will be exposed as the total fraud that you clearly are.”

Lightfoot refused to apologize during a Wednesday news conference, Fox News reported.

“I don’t take back one word that I said,” she said, according to Fox News.

President Donald Trump authorized hundreds of federal agents to be sent to Chicago “to help drive down violent crime” on Wednesday, days after Catanzara wrote a letter to Trump asking for his help in combating violence in the city, according to WMAQ.

Lightfoot called the letter a “political stunt.”

The Grant Park Columbus statue was removed early Friday morning following Lightfoot’s order to take it down, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

