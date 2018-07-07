Chick-fil-A Named Top Fast-Food Restaurant in America by a Wide Margin

For the third year in a row, Chick-fil-A won the top spot in a customer satisfaction survey ranking fast food chains and other restaurants.

The prolific purveyor of chicken in many forms and waffle fries scored an 87 on a 100-point American Customer Satisfaction Index, USA Today reported.

The next closest was Panera Bread with a score of 81, followed by Subway at 80 and Arby’s at 79.

The ACSI survey is based on interviews with 22,500 customers (conducted between June 2017 and May 2018), in which respondents answered questions concerning the quality of products, services and overall satisfaction.

Texas Roadhouse topped the list among full-service restaurant chains with a score of 83.

Roadhouse spokesman Travis Doster told USA Today consistency in service is the reason customers continue to flock the restaurant.

“From Day One, our servers have only had three tables at a time, which translates to better guest interactions and faster service,” Doster said.

"Texas Roadhouse supplanted Cracker Barrel after gaining 1 percent over last year’s study." https://t.co/0S8Yi1S9sS by @DKleinWriter via @FSRmag #ACSIRest — The ACSI (@theACSI) July 5, 2018

Following Roadhouse were Cracker Barrel and Longhorn Steakhouse both at 81, and Olive Garden at 80.

Red Robin saw the largest gain from their 2017 ranking among full-service establishments with an 8 percent rise to 79.

“Its focus on menu innovation, online ordering, and call center support helped fuel a 40 percent increase in off-premises sales in the first quarter year over year and resulted in major gains in customer satisfaction,” ACSI reported.

.@pizzahut was among the most improved restaurants YOY, with customer satisfaction surging 5%. This jump was likely the result of a new rewards program & investments in equipment, technology, & marketing. However, there's still plenty of room for improvement. #ACSIRest pic.twitter.com/vvm9vhBZGO — The ACSI (@theACSI) July 1, 2018

The winners among the pizza chains were Papa John’s and Pizza Hut, tied at 80, followed by Domino’s at 79 and Little Caesars with 77.

Chick-fil-A states its corporate purpose is “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.”

The Atlanta-based chain’s founder said, “We should be about more than just selling chicken. We should be a part of our customers’ lives and the communities in which we serve.”

ABC News reported that Chick-fil-A opened its largest location in the world in New York City’s Lower Manhattan in March to great fanfare.

Meanwhile, the chain’s Midtown location is NYC’s busiest lunchtime restaurant.

According to the Atlanta Business Journal, the location sells 3,000 sandwiches a day, with a person ordering one every six seconds.

