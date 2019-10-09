SECTIONS
Off-Duty Chick-fil-A Employee Climbs Down Storm Drain To Retrieve Woman's Phone

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 9, 2019 at 9:24am
Where can you go to be greeted with a genuine “My pleasure,” purchase a delicious chicken sandwich and be blessed by employees who go above and beyond for their customers? Chick-fil-A, of course!

Another employee of the Christian-owned fast-food restaurant has demonstrated a grand gesture of customer service that is amazing thousands of people across social media.

Shauna Hall in Stafford, Virginia, was getting her son out of her van in the parking lot of her local Chick-fil-A on Oct. 1 when she dropped her phone and it bounced into a storm drain.

“After a moment of loosing my freakin mind, I lay on the ground, placing my head best I can between my van and the drain, looking into the dark abyss to see if by any chance it has landed somewhere I can reach,” Hall later wrote in a Facebook post.

“Of course it has not.”

Defeated and emotional, the Virginia mother went inside to ask management if they could help.

The manager was unsure how to help, but thankfully a quick-thinking employee, later identified as Seth — the store’s Digital Marketing Director — overheard her predicament and offered to use a “grab-stick” and mirror to retrieve the phone.

“Without hesitation, and in his uniform, he lays on the ground and attempts to locate the phone,” Hall wrote. “He can’t see it either and we both realize the worse. It has in fact fallen dead smack in the middle, down the actual drainage hole.”

A little stumped, the two went back inside so Hall could feed her hungry son. Seth refunded her ticket because she was “clearly already having a bad day.”

The young Digital Marketing Director then called local authorities, but the call was lost.

Still brainstorming how he could help the stressed-out mom, Seth decided to try to call Hall’s phone to see if they could hear it.

“But just before he makes the call, we notice the manhole cover over top the drain is not bolted so we try to lift it,” Hall recalled. “It’s really heavy so he does most the lifting.”

Seth sliced his finger while lifting the manhole cover, but quickly ran inside to wash the wound and place a bandage on it before coming back out to finish his rescue mission.

“After trying to reach it with his grab-stick then dropping his stick, he tells me it’s a manhole for a reason and he is going down. He then climbs down into the hole and retrieves my phone which miraculously is not broken or wet.”

Before the two parted ways, Seth asked Hall to snap a photo of him in the manhole so he could tell his girlfriend what he did at work that day.

The story and picture has since gone viral, gaining over 14,000 shares as of Wednesday morning.

Hall was extremely grateful for the young man’s dedication to help her.

“I was so thankful I freaking hugged him,” she wrote. “Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole, I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me.”

“Service with a smile,” Hall added. “Just another day at Chick-fil-A.”

