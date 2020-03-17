Chick-fil-A Employee Plays Christian Music in Drive-Thru Line Since Customers Can't Hear It Inside

Chick-fil-A is well-known for its stellar customer service. The lines move fast, the servers greet you with a smile and unrivaled politeness, and the fast-food chain has garnered quite a following as a result.

The restaurant makes headlines often, many times because of the ways the employees go above and beyond even the highest level of customer service.

In January, one Gainesville, Alabama, location made the news when severe weather conditions terrified a mother and her two kids who were going through the drive-thru. Fearing a tornado, the mom gladly accepted help and the offer of sheltering in the Chick-fil-A building when two employees ran out to rescue her and her sons from their car.

Just recently, Chick-fil-A made the news again when their location in Vancouver, Washington, went the extra mile and plenty of extra sandwiches. Knowing how busy healthcare providers are, they supplied PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with 1,000 meals.

Their generosity is encouraging and heartwarming, but not every kind gesture worth recognizing is so grandiose. While a thousand free meals is a fantastic way to bless a hospital and the critical work staff is doing there, being extra mindful of customers’ interests is also a welcome reprieve from these trying times.

One young man named Micah is being recognized for his innovative customer service at the Colerain Commons Chick-fil-A in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In a video posted to their Facebook page on March 16, the young man beams as he explains what he’s doing. Standing out in the parking lot, he’s armed with the customary smile, Chick-fil-A regalia, a phone and a speaker.

“I’m playing music — because people are missing the music inside we can bring it out here,” he says. “It’s a Chick-fil-A thing. They love it.”

The person filming asks what he’s playing.

“Thirty contemporary Christian songs on piano,” he says, reading off the YouTube video title on his phone.

Many Chick-fil-A locations have gone to drive-thru only service as orders have circulated requiring dining rooms to close for the time being. As the Colerain Commons location followed the orders, Micah realized that a crucial part of the Chick-fil-A experience was missing, and he took the initiative to solve the problem himself.

Manager Allison Fitzpatrick commented on Micah’s work ethic and said the customers appreciated his endeavors.

“Our community has been very patient and gracious as we have been trying new methods to continue serving all of our guests through the drive thru,” she told The Western Journal. “Micah is very loved by all the guests for his smile and positive attitude.

“He always goes above and beyond and closing our dining room didn’t stop him from making sure our guests got the full Chick-fil-A experience! Playing the music outside made our guests and team members smile and enjoy the drive thru even more!”

There were plenty of comments by locals on the original video, with many people mentioning that they knew the young man personally and had been blessed by his presence before.

“He’s a great kid,” wrote one person. “Always very polite and welcoming. One of your best team members.”

“Awww he was one of the students in my program I taught!” wrote another. “Tell him Mrs. Kat says hiiiiii!!!! And keep up with great work with that warm smile he gives.”

“Saw him earlier. He was jamming,” confirmed a third. “He’s always smiling.”

In these times of social distancing and extra precautions, Micah’s out doing his best to keep people feeling connected.

