Chick-fil-A Director Pushed Teacher's Car That Died in Drive-Thru and Blessed Her with Free Dinner

A Chick-fil-A employee from Wisconsin has been praised for giving a kindergarten teacher a free meal after jump-starting her broken down vehicle.

Mia Gutierrez, a kindergarten teacher in Racine, Wisconsin, drives a car affectionately known as Miracle Whip. The 1993 Honda Accord boasts an impressive 320,000 miles and a loud engine, but has had relatively few problems, Gutierrez told the Racine Journal Times.

Because the engine is so loud, Gutierrez has grown accustomed to turning her vehicle off while placing an order at a drive-thru.

But after she did so at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru shortly before Thanksgiving Day, Gutierrez was “embarrassed” when Miracle Whip would not restart.

“The car battery dying is actually one of the very few problems we’ve had with it,” Gutierrez told The Journal Times.

It seemed that Miracle Whip was determined to camp out in the drive-thru for awhile, so Gutierrez quickly told the employees that her car had died and she was unable to move.

“When I turned the key, the engine didn’t even click,” she said. “I was so nervous, so embarrassed.”

Gutierrez said she had planned to call her sister for help, but before she had the chance, Matthew Sisson, Chick-fil-A’s hospitality director, was by her car window, ready to help.

She figured Sisson would help her push the vehicle out of the drive-thru and bid her farewell as he returned to work.

Instead, Sisson surprised Gutierrez by dashing to his own personal vehicle and grabbing a set of jumper cables.

Sisson was able to successfully revive Miracle Whip with a jump start, and then, he told Gutierrez her meal that night would be free.

Despite her protests, Sisson insisted that Gutierrez take the free meal.

“He could have just left me there,” Gutierrez said. “It’s a really good example of what Chick-Fil-A stands for … they went the extra mile.”

Gutierrez shared her experience on Facebook, writing, “Okay so I’ve heard like a million amazing Chik-fil-a customer service stories but I’ve never been a part of one UNTIL TODAY.”

She went on to tell the story of Sisson’s generous act of service.

“This all happened in under ten minutes AND IN THE RAIN! Im completely embarrassed but he was so kind and acted as if it was no big deal at all!!!!!!! God was so gracious through Matthew!” Gutierrez wrote.

Gutierrez said she is a Christian, and part of the reason why she likes Chick-fil-A is that the company holds true to Christian values, too.

“It was the perfect example of Thanksgiving, with Christmas coming up in a couple weeks,” Gutierrez said. “Matthew was, like: ‘I’m going to bless her with something she didn’t ask for.’ ”

