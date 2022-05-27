Share
Lifestyle

Chihuahua Puppy Survives Being Shot Through the Neck with an Arrow; Now She's Looking for a Home

 By Amanda Thomason  May 27, 2022 at 4:46pm
Share

A woman in Desert Hot Springs, California, woke up to a horrifying sound on Wednesday.

A dog screaming outside.

The woman promptly called 911 after discovering that the heartbreaking noise was coming from a Chihuahua puppy with an arrow through its neck.

After the sheriff’s office contacted Riverside County Animal Services, an officer for the latter group was on the way to retrieve the wounded pup and get it medical care.

“A sheriff’s deputy picked up the dog, and Animal Services officer Matthew Perez responded and recovered the injured dog from a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol unit,” the Riverside County Animal Services shared on Facebook.

Trending:
Video: Horrific Bow-and-Arrow, Knife Attack Leaves 5 Dead, Proves Dem Schemes for Gun Control Don't Work

Despite the gruesome injury, the dog — a 4-month-old female Chihuahua — was expected to survive after it received treatment. Somehow, the arrow that was almost as long as the dog itself had missed major arteries.

While everyone is relieved that the dog’s prognosis is good, they’re deeply angered by the incident and hoping for justice as authorities look for the perpetrator.



“For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said, according to the Facebook post by Riverside County Animal Services.

“We are shocked and we hope someone can provide us any information as to who did this. Meanwhile, we’ll continue to treat this puppy and work on finding her a suitable home.”

“(The medical staff) did such an amazing job to save this dog’s life,” veterinary technician Emily Ellison said. “It’s amazing to see her affection, despite what occurred. She is such a sweet puppy. I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It’s very sick.”



The puppy has been recovering and getting lots of love as animal services is dealing with a flood of adoption applications.

The group announced that applications were being accepted until Friday morning.

Related:
'It's a Miracle': Dog Is Lone Survivor in Fatal Plane Crash, Vet Stunned by Her Condition

     WARNING: The following video contains graphic images that some viewers will find disturbing.



“We’ve received a tremendous outpour of support and adoption interest for this small but mighty girl!” animal services shared  Thursday on Facebook.

“If you are interested in adopting her, please send an email to shelterinfo@rivco.org. We will read through each email to find the best home for this special pup.”

While this little girl has had a rough start in life, it looks as if she should have years of pampering and love ahead of her.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Chihuahua Puppy Survives Being Shot Through the Neck with an Arrow; Now She's Looking for a Home
Therapy Chicken Becomes Fan Favorite for Residents at Assisted Living Center: 'She's So Sweet'
'One Miracle After Another': Teen Set to Graduate After Life-Threatening Car Accident and Brain Injury
Firefighters Find Newborn Elk While Battling Massive Wildfire: 'Didn't Think It Was Alive'
Boy Gets Stuck in Tube Slide and Breaks Arm: Firefighter Climbs in to Comfort Him While He's Treated
See more...

Conversation