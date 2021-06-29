Path 27
Lifestyle

'All My Children' Star Ray MacDonnell Dead at 93

Amanda Thomason June 29, 2021 at 11:01am
Path 27

Ray MacDonnell, who was a staple on ABC’s “All My Children” for over four decades, has passed away due to natural causes. He was 93.

MacDonnell passed away on June 10 at his home in Chappaqua, New York, according to Michael Fairman TV. The Westchester County Medical examiner told TMZ MacDonnell was in hospice care when he passed.

The daytime soap star was born on March 5, 1928, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to Deadline. He went to school at Amherst College and then went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London on a Fullbright Scholarship, according to the New York Post.

MacDonnell’s career began in 1953, and he appeared on such shows as “Robert Montgomery Presents,” “The Jack Benny Program,” “Producers’ Showcase” and “Armstrong Circle Theatre.”



Trending:
Lawmakers Revolt as Biden Administration Kills Crucial Ethics Board, Turns Scientific Research Into Taxpayer-Funded Carnival of Death

For eight years, from 1961-1969, he held the role of Philip Capice in the television series “The Edge of Night.”

In 1970, the actor landed the role of Dr. Joe Martin, the character who would cement his place on television across 41 years and over 700 episodes.

While he retired from full-time acting in 2009, he returned for appearances on the show in 2011. In 2013, he also stepped back into his old role for Prospect Park’s revival of the series.

MacDonnell’s contributions were recognized in 2004 with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to his film career, he also appeared on stage in Broadway and off-Broadway productions.

Many are sharing their thoughts online after hearing of the great actor’s passing, remembering him and the impact he had on the television world.

“I am so sorry to report this heartbreaking news,” producer Michael Fairman tweeted. “We all loved Ray and Dr. Joe. RIP.”

“‘Seeing #AllMyChildren happy, settled with the ones they love, it’s all I’ve really wanted,'” Eric Ackerman tweeted. “Rest in Peace to the greatest soap opera patriarch, Ray MacDonnell.”

Related:
Woman Missing in Miami Condo Collapse Called Husband After She Saw Pool Turn to Sinkhole, Then the Line Went Dead

“Hey Folks … so sorry to hear earlier today of the passing of Ray MacDonnell, the actor who played ‘Joe Martin’ on All My Children,” Walt Willey, who played Jackson Montgomery on “All My Children,” posted on Facebook. “Ray played this beloved character for the entire run of the show.

“Although our storylines didn’t often cross, I always looked forward to a party scene with Ray involved. His professionalism kept everyone on their toes and his incredible sense of humor and dry wit kept us entertained! He will be missed.”



MacDonnell is survived by his wife, Patricia, and all his children (Kyle, Daniel and Sarah). Th memorial for him will be held privately.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
'All My Children' Star Ray MacDonnell Dead at 93
Woman Missing in Miami Condo Collapse Called Husband After She Saw Pool Turn to Sinkhole, Then the Line Went Dead
3 Hero Officers Swim Through Floodwaters to Rescue 82-Year-Old Woman Trapped in Sinking Car
New Mexico Police Identify 5 Victims of Tragic Hot Air Balloon Crash: 'There Are No Words'
Brutal Bear Attack Caught on Home Camera, Man 'Inches' Away from Mauling
See more...

Conversation