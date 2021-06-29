Ray MacDonnell, who was a staple on ABC’s “All My Children” for over four decades, has passed away due to natural causes. He was 93.

MacDonnell passed away on June 10 at his home in Chappaqua, New York, according to Michael Fairman TV. The Westchester County Medical examiner told TMZ MacDonnell was in hospice care when he passed.

The daytime soap star was born on March 5, 1928, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to Deadline. He went to school at Amherst College and then went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London on a Fullbright Scholarship, according to the New York Post.

MacDonnell’s career began in 1953, and he appeared on such shows as “Robert Montgomery Presents,” “The Jack Benny Program,” “Producers’ Showcase” and “Armstrong Circle Theatre.”







For eight years, from 1961-1969, he held the role of Philip Capice in the television series “The Edge of Night.”

In 1970, the actor landed the role of Dr. Joe Martin, the character who would cement his place on television across 41 years and over 700 episodes.

While he retired from full-time acting in 2009, he returned for appearances on the show in 2011. In 2013, he also stepped back into his old role for Prospect Park’s revival of the series.

MacDonnell’s contributions were recognized in 2004 with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to his film career, he also appeared on stage in Broadway and off-Broadway productions.

Many are sharing their thoughts online after hearing of the great actor’s passing, remembering him and the impact he had on the television world.

“I am so sorry to report this heartbreaking news,” producer Michael Fairman tweeted. “We all loved Ray and Dr. Joe. RIP.”

“‘Seeing #AllMyChildren happy, settled with the ones they love, it’s all I’ve really wanted,'” Eric Ackerman tweeted. “Rest in Peace to the greatest soap opera patriarch, Ray MacDonnell.”

“Seeing #AllMyChildren happy, settled with the ones they love, it’s all I’ve really wanted.” Rest in Peace to the greatest soap opera patriarch, Ray MacDonnell. pic.twitter.com/F58eaDVXXz — Eric Ackerman (@ackgh73994) June 29, 2021

“Hey Folks … so sorry to hear earlier today of the passing of Ray MacDonnell, the actor who played ‘Joe Martin’ on All My Children,” Walt Willey, who played Jackson Montgomery on “All My Children,” posted on Facebook. “Ray played this beloved character for the entire run of the show.

“Although our storylines didn’t often cross, I always looked forward to a party scene with Ray involved. His professionalism kept everyone on their toes and his incredible sense of humor and dry wit kept us entertained! He will be missed.”







MacDonnell is survived by his wife, Patricia, and all his children (Kyle, Daniel and Sarah). Th memorial for him will be held privately.

