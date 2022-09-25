Parler Share
News

Chilling Note Left by Former MMA Fighter Might Be Biggest Clue in Georgia Mom's Murder: Report

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2022 at 1:25pm
Parler Share

As police investigate the murder of Georgia woman Debbie Collier, a threatening note allegedly from the boyfriend of Collier’s daughter has emerged.

Collier, 59, of Athens, was reported missing on Sept. 10. The next day, her naked and partially charred body was found in a ravine in a wooded area in Habersham County, about 60 miles from her home.

On the day she went missing, Collier put $2,385 into the Venmo account of her daughter, Amanda Bearden, and wrote a message saying, “They are not going to let me go, love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door.”


Two weeks later, no one has been arrested, according to Fox News.

Trending:
Angry Wives of Border Patrol Agents Have Had Enough of Biden's Policy, Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

However, a note allegedly written by former amateur MMA fighter Andrew Giegerich and threatening violence has now come to light, according to the New York Post.

“If you or your family ever come near me again I will hurt them,” the note said.

“Have a nice life you lying a** b****. Don’t ever contact me again!!!” the note also said.

The note came to the attention of police during a May 2021 domestic violence investigation involving Bearden and Giegerich.

Do you think Andrew Giegerich may be responsible for the murder?

According to police documents, Bearden claimed Giegerich broke into her house and attacked her. He was later charged in the incident and ordered to stay away from Bearden, who was also charged with lying to police because the house had not been broken into, according to the Post.

Giegerich said police took his phone and Bearden’s after Collier’s body was found, according to the Post.

“They’ve interrogated all of us. The people who are closest to [Debbie] are kind of looked at as suspects right now,” he said.

After the May 2021 incident, Giegerich was banned from contacting Bearden again, but was charged in September 2021 with violating that ban. In January of this year he pleaded guilty to the domestic violence charges from that incident and was put on probation for 12 months.

In August, he was arrested for a probation violence and ordered to serve six days in jail.

Related:
Report: News Anchor Killed in Attempted Murder-Suicide - 'Many Tears Shed in Our Newsroom'

A New York Post report citing an Athens-Clark County police document said police wrote in 2021 that Giegerich and Bearden have “a family violence relationship.”

Bearden also has a record that includes a charge of battery in 2012 that was pleaded down to disorderly conduct and a 2013 probation violation.

A neighbor of the Colliers said that on the weekend Collier went missing “there was commotion at the house,” according to the New York Post.

“Somebody comes up to visit on the weekends [and] in the evenings, and there’s loud screaming and fighting,” said the neighbor, whose name was not used, adding that the guest was a younger woman.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Chilling Note Left by Former MMA Fighter Might Be Biggest Clue in Georgia Mom's Murder: Report
Missing 63-Year-Old Slipping into Bathroom Went Unnoticed - After 4 Days Someone Checked Security Cameras
Extremely Popular Electric Toy Blamed for Horrific Fire That Killed 2 Young Girls, Devastated Parents File Lawsuit
Violence Erupts on NASCAR Track as Driver Leaves His Own Car and Pummels Buckled Rival
Top Economist: 80% Chance of Recession in Coming Months - FED Ignoring 1 Thing That Can Fix It
See more...

Conversation