Chip and Joanna Gaines Plan To Include New Cooking Show on TV Network

Ever since Chip Gaines “spilled the beans” last November, “Fixer Upper” fans have been patiently waiting for more information about the television network Chip and Joanna announced they would be launching.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it,” Chip told Fallon and the audience on Nov. 9, 2018, despite his wife’s discouragement.

“So Mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement: We are coming back to television.”

The official Magnolia Instagram later confirmed Chip’s announcement and said the beloved couple was working with Discovery to build a brand-new cable network.

“We want to create a space on television unlike anything that exists today,” Magnolia wrote. “A lifestyle channel aimed at inspiring and looking at the world in a new way. Stay tuned…”

On July 11, Jo gave a small update about what she and her goofy, lovable husband have envisioned for the upcoming network on her blog.

“We have started the process of exploring ideas for shows and the ways in which we’ll curate and produce them,” the mother of five wrote. “Since we started this journey we’ve known one thing for certain: we believe there are good stories waiting to be told and we can’t wait to tell them.”

She also included a trailer which said the network would premiere “later next year.”

Then in late October, the Gaines’ revealed one of the handful of shows that will be featured on the network, starring their favorite folk-pop band — Johnnyswim.

A six-episode series, called “Home on the Road,” will follow Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano as they tour North America with their children.

“Amanda and Abner are magnetic,” Chip and Joanna told People. “Ever since we met them a little over five years ago, we’ve been drawn to the way they navigate family, community, and life on the road.

“They’re not just musicians, they’re storytellers and together, they are a true picture of the relentless pursuit of following a dream and making it a reality; but their dream doesn’t stop with them—it’s extended to their family and fans and everyone they meet.”

“OMG WERE DOING A TV SHOW WITH @joannagaines @chipgaines @discoveryinctv…COMIN SOOOOON (ish),” the musical duo wrote on Oct. 22.

Then in a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which was filmed in Austin, Texas, Joanna announced another show that will air on the highly anticipated network.

Fallon congratulated her second cookbook “Magnolia Table Vol. 2,” set to release in April 2020.

The late-night talk show host joked with Joanna and Chip and said, “I don’t want to tell you how to do your network, but I would do a cooking show if I were you.”

“I like that idea, Jimmy” Joanna said.

“You’re talking to the executives of the Magnolia network,” Chip added, “and when Jimmy Fallon says Jo should do a cooking show, I vote that Jo should do a cooking show.”

Joanna confirmed that a cooking show was already in the works.

“We’re doing one, we’re doing one,” Joanna said, igniting applause from the audience. “It’s gonna be fun.”

But fans of the Gaineses will have to wait nearly a year to see the wholesome family on their screens again.

In an October news release from Discovery, the launch date for the Magnolia network was revealed to be October 2020.

