Chris Pratt's Advice for Young Couples Shows How Different He Is from the Rest of Hollywood

Chris Pratt is a remarkable example of faith.

Despite being one of the most well-known stars in the world, the actor has remained rooted in his Christian identity, boldly sharing his faith in God and his family values in an industry that is averse to both.

In a recent interview with Men’s Journal, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star proved once again how different he is from most other Hollywood celebrities when he offered his views about how soon one should have kids.

“People say all the time, ‘Don’t rush to have kids,'” Pratt said. “I personally disagree. Rush. Have them. Of course, make sure you find a great partner, but don’t wait.”

“I was talking to Adam Sandler a while back and he said, ‘Every day you wait is a day they don’t get to have you in their life,'” Pratt continued.

“The younger you have kids, the more time they get to have with you. It’s wild. Having kids is incredible. The things you normally take for granted in life are new.

“As they grow up, it becomes more about connecting with them as individuals and what makes them unique. The softness of their hearts. How their minds work. How they’re the same as you. How they’re different.”

Pratt’s views differ starkly from the “me-centric” sentiments you usually hear from Hollywood.

Do you agree with Pratt's advice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Every day we are inundated with the message that the most important person in our lives is ourselves. “Love yourself. Live for yourself. Be happy, and that’s all that matters,” these messages say.

Yet Pratt’s advice is different. He encouraged young men to have kids early and to find joy in watching them grow, to live for someone besides themselves.

FLASHBACK: Legendary Christian Marvel actor Chris Pratt says the exact OPPOSITE about FATHERHOOD that woke Disney wanted him to say in the middle of their massive Main Street USA Christmas Concert The crowd’s reaction in deep-blue California will SHOCK you… pic.twitter.com/RwNHG4BZUW — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) December 24, 2022



Pratt’s wisdom comes from his faith in Jesus Christ, which began long before he was a household name.

In a 2014 interview, Pratt shared that as a rebellious teenager, he was approached by a complete stranger in Hawaii.

“He was like, ‘I stopped because Jesus told me to stop and talk to you. He said to tell you you’re destined for great things.’ My friends came out, and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go with this guy.’ I gave my soul to Jesus within, like, two days,” he said.

Now, Pratt is one of the most outspoken Christians in Hollywood.

A viral clip from his acceptance speech at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards is still making the rounds on the internet. Pratt had the crowd cheering when he declared, “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do.”

🔥🔥🔥 Chris Pratt at the MTV Movie Awards “God Is Real. God Loves you. God wants the Best for you. Believe that. I do.” “Learn to Pray…” “And like the Freedom we enjoy in this country, that was paid for with Somebody Else’s Blood. Do not Forget it. God Bless you.” 🙏🙏🙏❤️💯… pic.twitter.com/aDr513HVZu — 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕣 🇺🇸 (@nomandatesco) May 16, 2023

Although Pratt’s advice about having kids early is sure to be unpopular in many circles, it may be just what some young couples need to hear.

In April, the World Health Organization reported that infertility now affects 1 in 6 people worldwide. A major reason could be that the growing social consensus that people shouldn’t rush to have children is leading couples to wait too long.

In an industry filled with actors and influencers who sound exactly alike, each parroting the same self-serving phrases, Pratt’s faith, sound wisdom and down-home family values stand out, proving that it is still possible to be an influence for good, and God, even in the wokest place on earth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.