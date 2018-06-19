Chris Pratt at MTV Awards: ‘God Is Real. God Loves You. Believe That, I Do.’

Actor Chris Pratt used his platform at this week’s MTV Movie and TV Awards to again affirm his belief and trust in God, an aspect of his life he has frequently referenced throughout his career.

As Breitbart reported, he was accepting the Generation Award at Monday evening’s ceremony and offered both heartfelt and humorous remarks as an “elder” speaking to the next generation.

“This being the Generation Award I am going to cut to the chase and speak to you, the next generation,” Pratt said. “I accept the responsibility as your elder, so listen up. Number one: Breathe. If you don’t you’ll suffocate.”

The list that followed included nine tips that varied widely in tone but included several references to faith.

1 of 9 rules from @prattprattpratt "Don't be a 💩" Congrats on receiving the Generation Award! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/IFn87o8Kuk — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

“You have a soul,” he said. “Be careful with it.”

Pratt went on to encourage young people to pray, calling it “easy” and “so good for your soul.”

Another point referenced audience members’ souls in encouraging selfless acts of service.

“Doesn’t matter what it is, earn it,” he said. “A good deed, reach out to someone in pain, be of service. It feels good and it’s good for your soul.”

Pratt also invoked God specifically, making it clear that he is a believer.

“God is real,” he said. “God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do.”

His acceptance speech included other advice, touching on themes such as realism and patriotism.

“Nobody is perfect,” he said. “People are going to tell you, you’re perfect just the way you are. You’re not. You are imperfect. You always will be. But there’s a powerful force that designed you that way. And if you’re willing to accept that you will have grace — and grace is a gift. Like the freedom we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else’s blood. Do not forget it. Don’t take it for granted.”

Some of his other tips were arguably more practical, if less pious.

“Don’t be a turd,” he told the audience, going on to call for those who are strong to “be a protector” and those who are smart to “be a humble influencer” instead of using those advantages against those who are weak.

“That makes you a bully,” he said. “Be bigger than that.”

Pratt rounded out his list with tips including how to give a dog medicine — “put the medicine in a little piece of hamburger” — and how to discreetly answer nature’s call at a party.

“If you have to poop at a party, but you’re embarrassed because you’re going to stink up the bathroom, just do what I do,” he said. “Lock the door. Sit down, get all the pee out first, OK? Then, when all the pee’s done: poop, flush, boom.”

