Share
News
Chris Pratt attends the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" European gala event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris in Paris, France, on April 22.
Chris Pratt attends the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" European gala event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris in Paris, France, on April 22. (Julien Hekimian / Getty Images)

Star Actor Chris Pratt Answers Critics by Quoting the Bible and Pointing to Jesus: '2,000 Years Ago They Hated Him, Too'

 By Bryan Chai  May 8, 2023 at 9:08am
Share

Few actors in Hollywood have the current cachet that Chris Pratt currently has.

Actually, it might even be fair to say nobody in Hollywood has the current run that Pratt is having. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which featured Pratt lending his voice to the eponymous Mario, has been a historic commercial and critical success for an animated film.

Ironically enough, while Pratt is toppling Disney records, he’s also helping Disney with his take on Star-Lord, the cosmic superhero who is the leader of “The Guardians of the Galaxy.” The third “Guardians” movie is out now and, unlike recent Disney flops, appears to be a generally well-received film.

Indeed, if you care at all about “nerd culture,” (i.e. comic books and video games) it’s almost impossible to avoid Pratt right now.

He’s as ubiquitous as Bud Light boycotts are currently.

Trending:
Identity of Texas Mall Shooter Revealed

And it’s perhaps that universal Pratt-ness that has caused some fans to sour on the actor despite his beloved portrayals of iconic “nerd culture” characters.

Of course, there could be another reason that Pratt has detractors — the man has never been shy about his faith.

Pratt told the New York Post’s Page Six, however, that being hated on for his faith is nothing new for the “Parks and Rec” alum.

“I sure do [get hate for my faith], but that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know?” Pratt told Page Six.

Does Hollywood need more openly Christian stars?

Just in case there were any doubts about the authenticity of that last statement, Pratt then doubled down by quoting Biblical scripture.

“If I was of this world, they would love me just like that, but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18-20,” Pratt told the outlet.

(For the curious, a more fleshed out reading of that scripture quote is: “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you.”)

“That’s the way it is, nothing new; 2,000 years ago they hated Him, too,” Pratt added.

The “Jurassic World” star has never been shy about quoting scripture, even when it comes to something as mundanely Hollywood as “promoting” a new movie.

Related:
Chris Pratt Tells Drew Barrymore About Time He Asked God 'Please Save Me'

Pratt quoted the Book of Joshua when tweeting out about “Guardians” in late April:

According to movie database site IMDB, Pratt has several upcoming projects, including lending his voice to the iconic newspaper comic strip feline, Garfield.

That one will likely be met with some derisive hate, too, but Pratt clearly knows how to handle that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Star Actor Chris Pratt Answers Critics by Quoting the Bible and Pointing to Jesus: '2,000 Years Ago They Hated Him, Too'
Megyn Kelly Offers Up New Nickname for Fox News Amid Network's Fallout for Tucker Ousting
God Exalted in Aftermath of Kentucky Derby as Winning Jockey Praises the Name Above All Names
Researchers Put Grocery Store Drinks Through Lab Analysis, Make a Shocking Discovery
Tucker Carlson Reportedly Preparing to Unleash on Fox News: He Will Not Be Silenced
See more...

Conversation