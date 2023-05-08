Few actors in Hollywood have the current cachet that Chris Pratt currently has.

Actually, it might even be fair to say nobody in Hollywood has the current run that Pratt is having. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which featured Pratt lending his voice to the eponymous Mario, has been a historic commercial and critical success for an animated film.

Ironically enough, while Pratt is toppling Disney records, he’s also helping Disney with his take on Star-Lord, the cosmic superhero who is the leader of “The Guardians of the Galaxy.” The third “Guardians” movie is out now and, unlike recent Disney flops, appears to be a generally well-received film.

Indeed, if you care at all about “nerd culture,” (i.e. comic books and video games) it’s almost impossible to avoid Pratt right now.

He’s as ubiquitous as Bud Light boycotts are currently.

And it’s perhaps that universal Pratt-ness that has caused some fans to sour on the actor despite his beloved portrayals of iconic “nerd culture” characters.

Of course, there could be another reason that Pratt has detractors — the man has never been shy about his faith.

Pratt told the New York Post’s Page Six, however, that being hated on for his faith is nothing new for the “Parks and Rec” alum.

“I sure do [get hate for my faith], but that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know?” Pratt told Page Six.

Just in case there were any doubts about the authenticity of that last statement, Pratt then doubled down by quoting Biblical scripture.

“If I was of this world, they would love me just like that, but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18-20,” Pratt told the outlet.

(For the curious, a more fleshed out reading of that scripture quote is: “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you.”)

“That’s the way it is, nothing new; 2,000 years ago they hated Him, too,” Pratt added.

The “Jurassic World” star has never been shy about quoting scripture, even when it comes to something as mundanely Hollywood as “promoting” a new movie.

Pratt quoted the Book of Joshua when tweeting out about “Guardians” in late April:

“When they gave a loud shout, the wall collapsed; so everyone charged straight in, and they took the city.” Joshua 6:20 @Guardians @THR pic.twitter.com/PuqtqdJDOz — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 26, 2023

According to movie database site IMDB, Pratt has several upcoming projects, including lending his voice to the iconic newspaper comic strip feline, Garfield.

That one will likely be met with some derisive hate, too, but Pratt clearly knows how to handle that.

