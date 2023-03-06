Parler Share
Coach Deion "Prime" Sanders looks over the field of play prior to kick off of the Celebration Bowl as Jackson State University takes on South Carolina State University on Dec. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (Charles A. Smith / Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders Refuses to Stop Praying and Calling on Jesus Even as Atheist Group Wages War on Him

 By Bryan Chai  March 6, 2023 at 3:47pm
As was often the case throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, University of Colorado Boulder football coach Deion Sanders doesn’t seem at all phased by what his critics are saying about him.

Sanders, 55, recently drew the ire of the Freedom From Religion Foundation for “infusing” the Buffaloes football program “with Christianity.”

“Multiple concerned Colorado residents have reached out to FFRF to report that CU’s new football coach Deion Sanders has been infusing his program with Christianity and engaging in religious exercises with players and staff members,” the atheist group’s letter to the school read.

The group then cites several examples of what they deemed to be Sanders crossing a line.

Those incidents included beginning and ending meetings with prayer, which FFRF considered a crime so severe that it actually listed off several demands for Sanders and CU Boulder.

The demands included that Sanders “be educated as to his constitutional duties” and for the school to produce written notification that Sanders would no longer promote prayer.

According to The Center Square, the school’s executive vice chancellor, Patrick O’Rourke, claimed that Sanders “was very receptive” to an unspecified “training.”

Importantly, The Center Square also reports that the First Liberty Institute has filed, in effect, a counter-argument with the school.

“Coach Sanders does not lose his constitutional right to free exercise of religion simply because he is an employee at CU,” that rebuttal letter read.

Do you want to see more football coaches pray with their teams?

It’s unclear if Sanders has seen that rebuttal on his behalf, but, at the very least, the loquacious head coach seems to be tacitly agreeing with the spirit of it.

Because Sanders has not slowed down his use of prayer or references to his faith since the FFRF complaint was originally filed on Jan. 24.

Even a cursory glance at Sanders’ social media profiles shows that he is still loudly and proudly professing his faith.

“I Pray you have a Blessed day!” a tweet from Saturday read.

A couple of days before the above tweet, Sanders sent out a tweet thanking God.

“Thank God we have a God of second chances,” Sanders tweeted out.

Later that same day, Sanders praised God on Twitter.

“Life is Good but God is better,” Sanders tweeted out.

Whatever comes of this minor controversy surrounding FFRF’s complaint about prayer has not diminished excitement over CU football. Despite finishing last year with just one win, Sanders’s palpable energy has generated a buzz in the college football community.

Sanders’ first game as the Colorado head coach will come on Sept. 2, when they travel to face Texas Christian.

